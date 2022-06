YMCAs across the state celebrated Juneteenth with free admittance June 19 and 20. In Rehoboth Beach, the Sussex Family YMCA hosted a barbecue June 20. “At the Y, we celebrate this powerful moment in our nation’s history together and honor those who suffered for so many years,” said Jim Kelly, YMCA of Delaware interim CEO, in a prepared statement. “As we remember, we encourage our community to commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture. Together, we can inspire change and forge a brighter future for ourselves, our youth, our neighbors and everyone in between. We are still fighting for equity, and we will not stop, because we believe in a brighter tomorrow.”

