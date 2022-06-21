ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Plays With Patterns in Geometric-Print Wrap Dress & Witchy Boots

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
 2 days ago
Out for brunch, Bella Hadid walked in New York today wearing a tie-around print dress and calf-high boots. This supermodel is known primarily for her eclecticism as well as her ability to expertly pull off many outfits through her street style.

This dress incorporated a red and cream geometric pattern featuring a deep V-neck with a slightly asymmetric cut at the bottom. The garment included short sleeves, her bare arms accessorized by many bracelets. She also wore a gold necklace, which accentuated the deep V-neck advertised by the garment. Finally, her other accessories included oval dark matte sunglasses and dangly earrings.

Hadid’s printed dress and bangs come as a departure from some of the other garments she wore in the last month, as she is now being styled by Law Roach. Some of her other appearances included the archival 2003 Versace dress she wore in its pale pink color as well as some items that were more casual such as the slip-like halter bejeweled dress she wore with a bare face.

The runway fixture coordinated with square-toe boots, which have made a major impact since the ’90s. The silhouette is versatile enough for any outfit. The style of the boots is both pointy and squared, giving a witchy essence.

Black leather boots work well with vibrant patterns as well as an all-black outfit or attire featuring more leather.

