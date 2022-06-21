ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla, Honda Top 2022 Cars.com List of Most American-made Vehicles

By Eileen Falkenberg-Hull
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual rankings rate the cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans made in the U.S.A. Taking into account a number of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Best American Luxury SUVs for 2022

If you need the best American luxury SUVs for 2022, Consumer Reports has everything from the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E to the large Lincoln Navigator. The post Consumer Reports Best American Luxury SUVs for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Ridgeline#American Honda#Vehicles#Jeep#The Tesla Model Y#The Lincoln Corsair#Honda Pilot#Chevrolet#Gmc Sierra
Motor1.com

These Were The World's Top Selling Cars By Segment In 2021

I was only now able to compile the data for the full-year 2021, even though we are well into the second quarter. It took me a lot to collect the information around the world, and then classify each model according to the segment. The research includes data for 106 markets from the five continents that made up more than 99% of the world's total volume last year. These were the top selling models.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla tops the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry

Tesla has topped the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry, with Model 3 taking the top spot for for all cars globally. Zutobi released a report tracking four different car owner rating reports from Parkers, HonestJohn, Autotrader, and Edmunds in order to put together a global owner happiness tracker.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Toyota, Subaru Shares Drop On "embarrassing" Recalls Of First EVs

Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
fordauthority.com

Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Toyota Scales Back June Production, Ford Drops German Factory

Despite starting 2022 announcing a plan to normalize output, Toyota has had trouble living up to its promise. While most automakers were figuring out how to make more money off diminished production, the Japanese brand was plotting assembly schedules that would restore assembly rates to levels that would have been considered normal prior to 2020. But the rest of the market hasn’t managed to match Toyota’s optimism and the automaker has had to scale back its global production plan yet again — citing the usual supply chain constraints stemming from COVID restrictions and worldwide deficit of semiconductors.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy