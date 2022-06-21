Carl's Jr. Customer Gets Unexpected Side of Meth With Food Order: Police
Police said a fast-food worker was arrested, accused of putting methamphetamine into the "#wrongbag" at a Carl's Jr....www.newsweek.com
Police said a fast-food worker was arrested, accused of putting methamphetamine into the "#wrongbag" at a Carl's Jr....www.newsweek.com
He did ask for a chicken sandwich with extra ketchup! What did he expect? Everyone who comes through the drive through knows the up charge for that is $20.
That is what I am talking about! Need customer service like that all of the time
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13