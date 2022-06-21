Luke And Nicole Combs Welcome Baby Boy, Tex Lawrence Combs, On Father’s Day

Luke Combs

Luke Combs is officially a dad.

A huge congratulations are in order for Luke and his wife, Nicole, who fittingly welcomed their very first child on Father’s Day, a sweet baby boy named Tex Lawrence Combs… and if that name doesn’t sound like he’s gonna have a future in country music, I don’t know what does.

Luke posted a photo with his wife in what looks like Tex’s nursery, announcing that their newest addition was born on Sunday and both momma and baby are happy and healthy at home surrounded by family:

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy.

Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

And might I add that Nicole looks freaking incredible for just delivering a baby roughly 48 hours ago:

Nicole also shared the same photo on her page, with a caption saying it’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day with the arrival of their little bundle of joy:

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

They already make such an adorable little family, and another massive congratulations to the new parents on such a sweet baby boy.