TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Remember the legal dos and don'ts this Election Day. Ballot selfies are fine. Just be sure to wait until you leave the polling place before sharing. “Voters must wait until they leave their polling place before posting or sharing the picture with anyone. Improper use of the photo could result in a violation of the law. Voters may not use the image to coerce, influence, or intimidate another voter,” reads part of a news release Thursday from the Tulsa County Election Board.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO