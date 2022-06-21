ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy supplier collapses likely to cost around £2.7bn, report finds

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvLyv_0gHt2G5A00

Household energy bills are likely to increase by around £2.7 billion to cover the costs of the 28 energy suppliers that have gone bust in the last year, it has emerged.

The National Audit Office (NAO) has said that, while the failures were caused by massive changes in the energy market, regulator Ofgem is also partly to blame.

The watchdog’s approach to how it licensed and monitored suppliers over much of the last decade increased the risk of them failing, but also added to costs when they did, the NAO found.

Ofgem’s processes have been good at ensuring that households do not have their energy cut off when a supplier fails.

It fixes this through the so-called supplier of last resort system which asks a rival company to take over the supply of energy to those households.

But the system has many potential pitfalls. For instance, customers will often be moved to a more expensive deal with their new supplier – Citizens Advice estimates it adds about £30 per month to bills for the average customer.

Some customers will also be taken off their debt-repayment plans, which hits the most vulnerable hardest.

But the most widespread problem is the cost of transferring the customers. Instead of just affecting the customers of the failed supplier, it is spread over all households in Great Britain.

It will cost households a combined £2.7 billion to cover the transfer of 2.4 million customers to a new supplier – around £94 each – Ofgem estimates.

This is before taking into account the potentially multi-billion charge that households could face due to the collapse of Bulb Energy.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has set aside £1.9 billion so far to run the energy company in administration. It was considered too big to allow it to fail.

This cost could be passed on to bill-payers.

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “Ofgem and BEIS ensured that the vast majority of consumers faced no disruption to their energy supply when their provider failed.”

But he criticised close to a decade of lax regulation of energy companies.

By allowing so many suppliers with weak finances to enter the market, and by failing to imagine that there could be a long period of volatility in energy prices, Ofgem allowed a market to develop that was vulnerable to large-scale shocks

Gareth Davies, National Audit Office

New rules for new suppliers will change this, but those rules only came into force in 2019, and it was not until 2021 that they were implemented for existing suppliers.

“By allowing so many suppliers with weak finances to enter the market, and by failing to imagine that there could be a long period of volatility in energy prices, Ofgem allowed a market to develop that was vulnerable to large-scale shocks,” he said.

Consumers have borne the brunt of supplier failures at a time when many households are already under significant financial strain, having seen their bills go up to record levels. A supplier market must be developed that truly works for consumers.”

Designing the new-look energy supply market was always going to be a matter of balancing regulation and competition.

The market had been restrictive following privatisation in the 1990s. There had been around a dozen energy suppliers, and the so-called Big Six had dominated.

Customers were allowed to switch between suppliers, but there were rarely big savings to be made.

Around a decade ago things changed. New rules made it easier for new entrants to undercut the Big Six suppliers with cheaper deals.

Switching suppliers became the name of the game for money-savvy householders, encouraged by the Government.

In 2015 the coalition government said that households were missing out on around £2.7 billion in savings by not switching suppliers. This is now the same amount that the supplier failures are thought to have cost.

At the time there were 26 suppliers in the market and a Government press release said millions could save around £200 on their bills.

By mid-2018 the number of suppliers had peaked at more than 70, the NAO said. Today there are 23.

No single factor can explain the huge failure rate, the NAO said.

There were a series of failures in 2018 and 2019 as many poorly run suppliers in the market were pushed out.

But the true reckoning came last year. During the summer, Covid restrictions started to ease around the world, and all of a sudden the economy sprang back into action.

There was an immense thirst for energy at the same time as winds were unusually still in Europe.

European gas power stations fired up to make up the shortfall from wind farms.

It meant that gas storage sites were unable to fill up as much ahead of the winter months, and gas prices started ticking up.

Before 2019 this would perhaps have been less of a problem for suppliers – they would simply have increased the amount they charged customers in lock-step with the wholesale market price of gas.

But in 2019 Ofgem and the Government introduced the price cap on energy bills. This meant that customers were often being charged less for their gas than the energy suppliers had to pay for it.

While no regulator can, or should, guarantee companies will not fail in the future, we will continue to take a whole-market approach to further strengthen the regulatory regime

Ofgem

The first failures in the energy market came in August and really ramped up in September.

Before the end of the year more than two dozen had collapsed. By April the price cap was increased to a record £1,971 in order to account for the price rises.

Ofgem said it accepted the NAO’s findings, and is working to fix the problems raised.

“While the once-in-a-generation global energy price shock would have resulted in market exits under any regulatory framework, we’ve already been clear that suppliers and Ofgem’s financial resilience regime were not robust enough,” it said.

“While no regulator can, or should, guarantee companies will not fail in the future, we will continue to take a whole-market approach to further strengthen the regulatory regime, ensuring a fair and robust market for consumers which keeps costs fair as we move away from fossil fuels and towards affordable, green, home-grown energy.”

The Government pointed out the report’s endorsement of its steps to ensure that customers were not cut off. It said it would consider the NAO’s recommendations.

In Scotland, Colin Mathieson, a spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said the latest figures will raise concerns about further rising costs for Scots in the months ahead.

He said: “We urge everyone not to struggle alone – help is out there.

“At Advice Direct Scotland, we have qualified advisers who can provide free, impartial and practical advice on money worries, including energy bills and debt, and help Scots ensure they are receiving all the benefits or financial assistance they are entitled to.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Great Britain#Energy Company#Bulb Energy#The National Audit Office#Nao#Citizens Advice
Washington Examiner

Beware: 100% green energy could destroy the planet

The untold story about “green energy” is that it can’t possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unless we are headed back to the stone ages, which is what some of the “de-growth” advocates favor). Right now, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Europe warned to prepare for ‘total shutdown’ of Russian gas exports before winter

European countries should prepare for a "total shutdown" on Russian gas supplies ahead of winter, the International Energy Agency has warned.The agency said governments should take preparatory action, including keeping aging nuclear power stations online.“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off,” said the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol.“The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions,” he told the FT.“I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia’s leverage in the winter months.”He also told the paper he believed measures taken by countries such as Austria...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet—here’s how to keep it that way

In the UK, it now costs more than 100 pounds to fill up a typical family car with petrol, and oil prices could rise even further. But are such high prices for fossil fuels a bad thing? While attention is focused on measures to tackle the global cost of living crisis, there has been much less focus on a very uncomfortable truth—that solving the climate crisis requires fossil fuel prices for consumers to stay high forever.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK households will pay £2.7bn to cover cost of failed energy suppliers, says NAO

UK households will collectively pay an extra £2.7bn to cover the costs of 28 energy suppliers that have gone bust, according to a damning report by the National Audit Office.It means each household faces paying an average of £94 more on their bills, adding to massive increases resulting from soaring gas and electricty prices and rises to food, fuel and other essentiuals.Years of failings by energy regulator Ofgem were partly to blame for the bill increases, the NAO found. Consumers face being hit with yet more costs when the bill finally comes in for the collapse of Bulb, the biggest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
International Business Times

Australia Power Crisis Forces Manufacturers To Eye Offshore Moves, Production Cuts

Australia's biggest building materials manufacturers are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills, adding to pressure on the government to resolve the country's energy crisis. The CEOs of Brickworks Ltd, the country's largest brickmaker, and Boral Ltd, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags

Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per bbl range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline. Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per barrel (bbl) range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline, Rystad says.
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Oil majors plan world’s largest floating offshore wind farm

Equinor ASA announced Friday that it is studying the possibility of constructing the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Bergen, Norway. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal'

A meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to lower gas prices and boost domestic oil supplies was constructive, but did not produce a major breakthrough, groups representing the oil industry and refiners said Thursday.The meeting with Granholm and other top officials came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to relieve high gas prices that have frustrated drivers and spurred inflation. The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy