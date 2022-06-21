Win Tickets to See Kevin Gates!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

 5 days ago

Source: Getty / Getty

Kevin Gates and the Big Lyfe Tour is pulling up to Cleveland on September 20th, and we want to send someone for free!

The show will be at Jacob’s Pavilion!

We’re asking folks to join our #ZMusicMeeting. Tell us what you want to hear on the radio, and you could receive a pair of tickets to see Kevin Gates!

Just take a quick music survey and you cold win tickets to the Big Lyfe Tour starring Kevin Gates!

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

