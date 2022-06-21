ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Children in care ‘moving between placements a thousand times every week’

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TW9k6_0gHt1sDd00

Children in care are moving between placements a thousand times every week in England , according to fresh analysis of Government figures.

Children’s care placements have changed more than 220,000 times between 2018 and 2021, according to charities’ analysis of figures on looked-after children published by the Department for Education (DfE).

This is the equivalent of 1,059 changes every week, the coalition of seven children’s charities said.

For far too long the voices and experiences of children in care have been missing from the decisions that most impact them but today they will ring around the heart of Westminster

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC

In 64% of the changes in 2021, the reason for the young person being moved on was concern about abuse or neglect, they said.

It comes as more than a hundred young people with experience of being in care were gathering in Parliament on Wednesday, urging MPs to act to fix the social care system.

Some will wear lost luggage labels – to highlight how they are being moved from place to place.

They will gather to mark the It’s Our Care Day of Action and ensure political leaders hear their voices.

They will share experiences with MPs to mark the It’s Our Care Day of Action, while others will participate in private meetings with Government ministers and senior opposition politicians.

Today’s Our Care Day of Action is a vital opportunity to put young people’s voices at the heart of care reform, and hear firsthand what needs to change to ensure care works for all the children and young people who need it

Brigid Robinson, Coram Voice

It takes place a month after a landmark review by Josh MacAlister, which called for a “radical reset” to improve the lives of children in care and their families.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, part of the coalition, said: “For far too long the voices and experiences of children in care have been missing from the decisions that most impact them but today they will ring around the heart of Westminster.

“The Care Review was bold because it listened to these voices, and it is now over to Government to show the leadership needed to transform the system to put children first.”

Brigid Robinson, managing director of Coram Voice, another coalition member, said: “Far too often we hear from children and young people being moved from place to place, denied a say about where they want to live, and left unable to trust the adults responsible for their care.

“Today’s Our Care Day of Action is a vital opportunity to put young people’s voices at the heart of care reform, and hear firsthand what needs to change to ensure care works for all the children and young people who need it.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Keeping vulnerable children safe is at the heart of government policy. That’s why we commissioned the Independent Care Review, which has recommended widescale reform to the system.

“Since the publication of this review, we have committed to a major reset of the system that will be overseen by a new National Implementation Board of sector experts and people with experience of the care system.

“This comes ahead further plans that we will announce later this year, to bring about a fundamental shift in how children’s social care is set out.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Hospital waiting list at 6.5 million in England

Nearly 6.5 million people in England are waiting for hospital treatment - a record high, latest NHS figures show. That represents one in nine people in the population who are waiting for care such as knee and hip replacements and eye surgery. One in 20 of them has been waiting...
HEALTH
The Independent

Care staff ‘calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to get to work’

Care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to drive their cars to look after people in their homes, a union leader has said.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, attacked the government for “not having a plan” to tackle the cost of living crisis.The union is campaigning for decent pay rises for millions of public sector workers, including those in the NHS and local government, who she complained had been subjected to wage restraint for years.Many had worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk, but still faced below-inflation pay rises, she said.It came...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Nspcc#Parliament
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
BBC

Transgender women are women, says Mark Drakeford

The first minister of Wales has said he believes "transgender women are women". Mark Drakeford was asked to define what a woman is during a session at the Senedd. Mr Drakeford was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport, acknowledging it was an "argument that divides people".
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
BBC

'Holiday hunger' payments to go ahead this summer without executive

"Holiday hunger" payments to families will go ahead this summer despite the lack of an executive at Stormont. The payments to families of 98,000 children will be given out over the summer holidays, the Department of Education (DE) has confirmed. There had been doubt whether payments could be made without...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy