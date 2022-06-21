ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTydF_0gHt1hks00

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.

Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican , which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”

Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.

“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about this pope, Pope Francis, possibly getting ready to resign. Unconfirmed but I’ll tell you inside the Vatican moments ago we saw a ton of Cardinals, which our guide tells us is highly unusual, they’re not used to seeing that. That’s not normal,” Kelly said on her video.

And she added: “And moments earlier when we were in the Sistine Chapel, a priest or bishop, unclear, came in and gave us a blessing. Also highly unusual. What was he doing there? Why was he doing that? What did he know? But there’s a lot of buzz going on right here, so. News as we get it.”

Jesuit priest Robert Ballecer took to Twitter to tease the former Fox News host.

“I mean… Kudos to you for getting your office to spring for a trip to Rome,” he tweeted. “But I live here, and large groups of Cardinals/priests/nuns are not unusual.”

And others pointed out that the additional Cardinals were most likely attending the annual World Meeting of Families this week.

Journalist Ines San Martin, who covers the Vatican for the Crux newspaper joined in the fun.

“Nothing unusual in having clergy in St Peter’s. Nor in them saying Mass, blessing people. It’s not even unusual she had a really bad tour guide who made things up, fueled fake news. Knee pain is no reason for a person to quit their job. I would have quit mine in 2020,” she tweeted.

Other Twitter users posted pictures of cardinal birds and players from the St Louis Cardinals baseball team and claimed they also had a scoop.

Comments / 70

Thomas Previty
1d ago

Rumors of the pope resigning have been going on for quite awhile. Megan Kelly has no confirmation of the pope resigning. She just likes the limelight and trying to resurrect a career that is on the downside.

Reply(2)
21
Charlotte Shifflett
1d ago

He should resign. in my opinion he is no man of God. He supports everything that God is against. He supports gay marriage, and abortion

Reply(11)
30
Rena Pard
1d ago

Megan is a has been trying to get back in the limelight. Pay no attention to her & she will go away

Reply(1)
18
Related
Fox News

A Conservative Priest Who Calls Nancy Pelosi Blessed! An Interesting Take on the Holy Communion Conflict

Wherever you stand on the controversy over denying Catholic politicians Holy Communion because of their stance on abortion, one conservative priest has a totally non-political take on this ever-growing dispute. Fr. Gerald Murray, who by all accounts is no close compadre of the Speaker of the House, says Nancy Pelosi is blessed. Why blessed? Because, he says, she has an Archbishop who cares enough about her eternal soul to decree that she should no longer receive the Holy Eucharist in her home Archdiocese of San Francisco. Not too long-ago Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made public his ongoing, but private, spat with Pelosi over her staunch support of abortion rights. The Catholic Church considers abortion to be a grave sin for those who have one or for those who aid in its continuance. It’s a sin that jeopardizes a person’s promise of heaven. While many in the church have accused clergy like Cordileone of ‘weaponizing the Eucharist’, Murray says people should understand it from the point of view of a Shepherd caring for his flock. You can read the article here… Listen to Fr. Murray explain it, and also talk about how Pope Francis is molding the Catholic Church with 21 new Cardinals. Fr. Murray heads the United Nations parish, Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope cracks down on new Catholic religious start-ups

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to reign in new religious groups in the Catholic Church after their unregulated proliferation in recent decades led to abuses in governance that allowed spiritual and sexual misconduct to go unchecked. Francis issued a new decree published Wednesday that requires...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Pope Francis
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#St Louis Cardinals#St Peter#Vatican#Jesuit
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vatican City
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Church Convicts Catholic Ex-Priest of Abusing Boy for Years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The man, who wasn't identified, was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy