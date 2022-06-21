Broken fire hydrant stops traffic on 21st Street

The Thunder Fire burning near the Grapevine had grown to approximately 2,300 acres by Thursday morning, the Kern County Fire Department reported. The fire started by a lightning strike early Wednesday. By afternoon, strong easterly winds blew smoke from the rapidly spreading fire into the Taft area where it lingered...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire, likely started by lightning early Wednesday morning, has burned 1,800 acres south of Bakersfield, Kern County fire officials said. The Thunder Fire broke out early Wednesday morning southeast of Interstate 5 and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road. KCFD said it started as two fires in the area and has since grown to 1,800 acres by Wednesday night.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was helped out of his burning East Bakersfield home Thursday by a quick-acting neighbor. Firefighters were called to a home on Los Robles Drive near College Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be coming from a garage at the home and spread. One neighbor nearby at […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision between a vehicle and motorcycle has killed at least one person Thursday on Highway 178 in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 6:41 p.m. near Democrat Road, according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information page....
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 49-year-old woman that was struck and killed while crossing Highway 184 in Lamont Monday. Corina Aguilar, of Lamont was struck on Highway 184, south of Hickory Lane around 10 p.m. She died at the scene, according to the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last week in Lamont. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a male juvenile was arrested in connection to the killing of 19-year-old David Garcia Bruno on June 15. The suspect was not identified because […]
A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, PG&E reported they were able to restore power to 1,183 customers. There are still 3,844 customers without power. A power outage in Arvin is affecting more than 5,000 customers, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric website. The outage began at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday after […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — GET Bus has faced several challenges during the pandemic, one being a dip in ridership. 2020 saw a significant decrease in riders, with a slow increase during 2021 and 2022. Before the pandemic, GET Bus provided nearly 6 million rides annually. And, fewer riders means less revenue.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It is officially summer in the Central Valley, and to mark the change of season, Mother Nature delivered an early morning wake-up call today with thunder, lightning and rain. The weather spectacle is bringing with it cloudy weather accompanied by a heat wave that will stick around through the end of […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a car-to-car shooting that occurred on Monday in southwest Bakersfield. BPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway at approximately 5:50 p.m. Both the suspects and the victims fled the incident, according to officials. The suspects fled the […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Truxtun Avenue's eastbound lanes between D and H streets are scheduled to be reduced to one lane Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the City of Bakersfield. The lanes closure will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. The city said in a news...
I see they are extending Allen Road south below White Lane. Now the real excitement begins: Trying to guess what they will name the new road. For a normal city, there would be no question; an extension of Allen Road would simply be called Allen Road. But Bakersfield is not normal. You drive down Wilson, suddenly you’re on Watts. Drive west on Harris, and inexplicably you’re on Pensinger. You drive east on Ming and without rhyme or reason, you’re on Casa Loma. Traveling west on Decatur in Oildale, you are shocked to realize you’re now on Olive. And a few miles later you are on Kratzmeyer.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:01 p.m., CHP responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on Highway 184, south of Hickory Lane. During its preliminary investigation, CHP concluded the pedestrian, a 39-year-old […]
