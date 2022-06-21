Broken fire hydrant stops traffic on 21st Street

I see they are extending Allen Road south below White Lane. Now the real excitement begins: Trying to guess what they will name the new road. For a normal city, there would be no question; an extension of Allen Road would simply be called Allen Road. But Bakersfield is not normal. You drive down Wilson, suddenly you’re on Watts. Drive west on Harris, and inexplicably you’re on Pensinger. You drive east on Ming and without rhyme or reason, you’re on Casa Loma. Traveling west on Decatur in Oildale, you are shocked to realize you’re now on Olive. And a few miles later you are on Kratzmeyer.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO