Former Washington Commanders safety Brigman "Brig" Owens died on Wednesday morning, the team announced. He was 79. "The Washington Commanders are deeply saddened by the passing of the great Brig Owens," the Commanders said in a statement. "Brig was a beloved part of our organization and community and was rightfully honored as a member of the 80 Greatest Players in Washington history and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame."

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO