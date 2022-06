A national pizza chain has closed its Bremen location. Pizza Hut, at 941 Alabama Avenue, has shut down. Signs on the doors state “Thank you for your patronage. This location is closed. Please visit our Carrollton location.” The restaurant closed its dining room and went to a drive-thru and delivery only model at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the dining room never reopened due to staffing shortages. According to property tax documents the restaurant has been in Bremen since 1991.

BREMEN, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO