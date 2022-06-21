Saints sign former Vikings TE Brandon Dillon

The Saints added a depth name in the tight end room this week in former Minnesota Vikings TE Brandon Dillion, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Dillon is 6-5, 250 pounds and was originally signed as a UDFA by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He's appeared in five games over the past three years and recorded one reception for 6 yards.

The former Marion (Indianapolis) standout was an NAIA All-American as a senior with 35 catches for 603 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The signing adds another name to a suddenly crowded TE room alongside Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Kahale Warring, Lucas Krull, J.P Holz and Dylan Soehner, who is listed on injured reserve. It's unclear if the Saints will be making a corresponding move with the Dillon signing.