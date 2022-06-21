ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard is a strong candidate to break out in 2022

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM1Xi_0gHszn1G00

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has shown plenty of promise through his first two seasons, and 2022 may be the year the former third-round pick from Florida finally touches his ceiling.

According to Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, Greenard is one of 10 players expected to break out in his third season.

This one may be cheating, as Greenard was tremendous last season, but it was on limited time. He only played 414 snaps in 2021, earning an 89.2 pass-rushing grade. These weren’t fluke plays — he has some of the best hand usage of any young pass-rusher in the NFL. Greenard has a whole host of moves at his disposal to go along with nearly 35-inch arms. That’s a winning combination even if we didn’t get to see it over the course of a full season.

Greenard did not take a live team rep during the Texans’ offseason program, but he is expected to take part in training camp.

Last season, Greenard started in all 12 games played and tallied 33 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 8.0 sacks, the most by a Texans defender since 2019, when outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus recorded 7.5. Greenard (6-3, 263 pounds) also collected two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

He will need to have a strong showing in 2022 as the Texans will be able to negotiate with the Hiram, Ga., product during the 2023 offseason. Greenard signed a standard four-year rookie contract in 2020. The upcoming season will also show the Texans whether or not Greenard has reached his potential and what he can provide for the defense long-term. If Greenard can’t meet the defense’s needs as a dominant edge rusher, the team will have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft to use on an effective edge rusher. A big season from Greenard would keep the Texans from having to make that decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#Pro Football Focus#American Football
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris. Phenix City,...
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Draft dads: 6 NBA veterans with sons in the 2022 draft

We’ve done this with NFL players, and it always makes me feel very old. So it’s time for another round of this, but this time in the NBA: There are a few sons of NBA vets (there’s a Hall of Famer in the mix!) who are in the 2022 draft pool, with some of those kids who could end up at or near the top. And yeah, a few of these definitely made me feel a little old.
NBA
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks likely WR3 on Titans' Week 1 depth chart

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks "realistically projects as WR3" on the Week 1 depth chart, writes Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. According to Rexrode, Robert Woods has emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine "continues to make strides as a playmaker," likely leaving Burks at third on the depth chart. The first-round pick was unavailable for last week's mandatory minicamp due to poor conditioning and Rexrode notes that Burks "clearly isn’t in top shape, and it may take him some time to become a major producer." Burks' could have a tough time earning consistent opportunities in the Titans' run-first offense if he continues to miss offseason reps.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports lists Dolphins' biggest remaining need

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work to improve their roster from 2021 when they finished just outside of the postseason. They signed some of the top free agents on the market, traded for one of the best receivers in the NFL and hired a young, offensive-minded head coach who brings a new scheme and personality to South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State making crystal ball surge for coveted running back

Could Penn State be back in the running for one of the top running backs available in the Class of 2023? A pair of new crystal ball predictions made seem to suggest the Nittany Lions are making a late surge for four-star running back Treyaun Webb. Webb recently made an official visit to Penn State on June 11. Since then, two crystal ball predictions have been filed on 247Sports within the last two days. They have each been cast in Penn State’s favor. The most notable crystal ball pick was submitted by Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to build their 2024 recruiting board as this Summer continues on. After the open contact period began last week, Davis and the staff have been busy contacting 2024 recruits and now they have another offer out. Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC as the Tar Heels officially offered him on Tuesday. The Dallas, Texas native was recently contacted by the Tar Heels last week and now has his official offer, the 16th in his recruitment. With the offer to Johnson, UNC has now offered...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy