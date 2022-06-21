ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Register now for the Chester 4th of July Fun Run

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Almanor Recreation and Park District’s 41st annual Chester 4th of July Fun Run will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 4. The one mile run/walk will start on the Collins Pine lawn and proceed down Chester’s historic Main Street to the...

www.plumasnews.com

Plumas County News

Quincy Firewise meeting postponed one week

The Quincy Firewise meeting that would normally be held this Wednesday, June 22, has been postponed one week until June 29. The meeting is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. at the West End Theatre.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Strong is selected as the 1st Senate District’s 2022 Nonprofit of the Year

In celebration of California Nonprofits Day, Senator Brian Dahle honored Plumas Strong as the 1st Senatorial District’s 2022 Nonprofit of the Year. According to Dahle, Plumas Strong has been a constant source of support and enrichment for those in Indian Valley and throughout Plumas County. Through the promotion and advancement of vital programs and services, Plumas Strong is focused on community development and relief to those who need it.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Public Health youth center in Quincy to close

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today that it will permanently close the youth center located in downtown Quincy on July 1. “We are extremely grateful and would like to thank all of our stakeholders, participants, and community members who made every endeavor to set this project in motion,” the agency said in a statement.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Joseph Magill Harlan

Joseph Magill Harlan passed away where he wanted to, Spring Garden, on May 31, 2022. He was born in Ross, California, on 3/15/1941. Within a couple of years his family had moved to Potter Valley, Mendocino Co. and then to Ukiah. He spent his entire youth running the hills fishing, hunting, hiking, camping. Not unlike his entire life. He was hired in 1967 by Plumas Unified and spent the next 30yrs teaching at Quincy Jr/Sr High School. Throughout those years he taught Spanish, World History and team-taught with Bob Hiss with the yearbook. He also sandwiched in a number of other classes like beginning woodshop. He also saw the writing on the wall and brought in the first computer in 1980 when Apple started giving away computers to schools. With that lowly beginning he managed to create a desktop publishing class with tons of help from box tops, grants and parents. He retired in 1998.
QUINCY, CA
activenorcal.com

What to Expect When Visiting Lassen Volcanic National Park After the Dixie Fire

In 2021, the Dixie Fire ravaged five counties in Northern California, torching 963,309 acres and destroying 1,329 buildings. The fire burned through 73,240 acres of Lassen Volcanic National Park, which reopened for summer operations in June. So how will the burned areas of the Dixie Fire impact visitors to Lassen this summer.?
LIFESTYLE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno couple on vacation is asking for residents in Truckee to keep an eye out for their dog Abbie. The couple went on their first vacation in June post-pandemic to Costa Rica. They say they left their 10-year-old mini schnauzer Abbie with a dog sitter.
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead in a vehicle parked at Five Mile Recreation Area

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead at Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park late Wednesday night, police say. Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Five Mile Recreation Area parking lot for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police said the person was pronounced dead...
CHICO, CA
mynews4.com

Woman attacked by bear in North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding both visitors and residents of North Lake Tahoe to be careful of bears after a woman was attacked in her home. A woman was attacked by a bear on the 3100 block of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Work continues on 70, no time estimate yet for reopening

Caltrans District 2 announced this morning, June 21, that the agency and the prime contractor, J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., continue to clear debris and create access on Highway 70 from just west of Rock Creek Dam to Belden following the slides/debris flows on June 12. Highway 70 remains closed to...
BELDEN, CA
CalMatters

Fight over mask mandate disrupts Nevada City student’s senior year

This story is part of a series on the experiences of students attending three different California school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, in spring 2022. It was produced through a partnership with CatchLight Local and CalMatters.  Anthony Pritchett, a senior at Nevada Union High School, sits on the Nevada Joint Union High School District’s board […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Power Outage Impacts Over 7,500 Customers In Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A power outage in Plumas County affected over 7,500 customers Thursday afternoon, said Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric. The majority of districts have been affected, with all districts but one showing over 95% of customers without power. At the moment, the cause of the power outage is unclear. It is also unclear when power will be restored.    
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man riding an ATV in Oroville shot in the back in drive-by shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. -Oroville police are investigating an overnight shooting. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. Alicia Rogers told Action News Now her husband, 41-year-old Bobby Rogers was shot in the back as he was riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard. She said he had...
OROVILLE, CA
activenorcal.com

VIDEO: 60-Foot Rope Swing Stunt on the Truckee River is TERRIFYING!

Mike Wilson has become well known around Northern California for his insane rope swing stunts. He’s made viral videos from all over the Tahoe area, but this one might be his most terrifying. Let me paint a picture for you – you’re having a relaxing float down the Truckee...
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer drowns in Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake, officials say

Calif. — Crews on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who drowned at Folsom Lake, California State Parks said. The department was called around 12:35 p.m. about a missing man who was last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake, state parks said. The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women, but by the time the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them and out of sight.
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
Plumas County News

Another FRC Rodeo alum in the spotlight in Reno Rodeo days 3 and 4!

It was NV Energy Foundation’s Power of Good Night at the Reno Rodeo on June 19. The stands were packed on Father’s Day to see some of the best competitors in Pro Rodeo. Bareback rider R.C. Landingham, currently ranked No. 13 in the world standings, took the high score with an 82-point ride on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda. He’s coming off a recent win at the Stonyford (Calif.) Rodeo. Three riders tied for second with 80-point rides including Winnemucca native, Trenten Montero; 2016 Reno Rodeo Bareback Champion, Clayton Biglow; and No. 19 bareback rider in the world, Bronc Marriott. Biglow is a former member of the Feather River College Rodeo team.
QUINCY, CA
WSB Radio

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Golfing in Graeagle

Sixteen GMWGC members competed in the final round of the annual Captain’s Cup Championship on a very breezy June 16, with seven more players following the field. Play was followed by an awards luncheon at the Graeagle Meadows Clubhouse. The Captain’s Cup is a low net match play event,...
GRAEAGLE, CA
FOX40

Deaf man missing in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

