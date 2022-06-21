ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

University of Oklahoma increases tuition for out-of-state students

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OquAb_0gHsxsG500

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – University of Oklahoma tuition is about to get even more expensive, but only for out-of-state students.

Following a University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting Tuesday afternoon, the committee voted to raise tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate nonresident students.

Norman Police search for missing endangered 16-year-old girl

Tuition and mandatory fees will go up 3 percent for those students.

“The new budget positions OU to keep pursuing unparalleled levels of excellence while continuing to be a life-changing place of opportunity for our students,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “At OU, we take seriously the contributions we are asking of our students and families, and we’ve taken deliberate steps to mitigate the impact – especially for our students who are in the most need by increasing our investment in those individuals.”

The increase will go into effect immediately for the fall semester.

The undergraduate and graduate resident tuition fees will not change.

Black mold leaves family gasping for fresh air as they wait for a resolution

The nearly $2 billion budget proposal previously included a hike in tuition and fees for resident students, as well as a raise for faculty and staff at OU’s Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses.

“With an amendment, the undergraduate and graduate resident tuition and mandatory fee rates will not change,” said Anita Holloway, OU Board of Regents.

The increase brings tuition to about $13,000 for out-of-state students at the Norman campus.

Out-of-state students made up more than 40% of the student population during the 2019-2020 school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahomawatch.org

ACT Scores for Oklahoma Public Schools

Among Oklahoma’s 457 public high schools, 54 exceeded the national average ACT score of 20.6 in 2020. The school with the top ACT score that year was Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma City, where students averaged 24.54 on the exam. The magnet school is part of the Oklahoma City Public Schools district.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
KOCO

Budget approved for new OU softball stadium

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is one step closer to a brand-new softball stadium. On Tuesday, the Board of Regents gave the green light for the $42 million budget to build Love’s Field. Wanting to build on the momentum and expand the powerhouse program, OU said...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma City University#College#Health Sciences Center
KTEN.com

Oklahoma charter school execs arrested in alleged embezzlement scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The founders and former chief financial officer of Epic Charter Schools were arrested Thursday and are facing felony criminal charges alleging they diverted millions of taxpayer dollars in a complicated scheme that involved excessive management fees, state investigators said. Epic co-founders Ben Harris, 46, and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma one step away from rolling blackouts on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma was one step away from seeing rolling blackouts in the state. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which provides energy to Oklahoma utility companies, issued a "conservative operations advisory" for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Oklahoma Gas...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Could a commuter rail be in Oklahoma’s future?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma said they’re making progress toward a train that would connect Edmond to Norman. A central hub would be located in downtown Oklahoma City. With the commuter rail, the overall vision is to have a hub for both commuters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Flight Camp Teaches Kids To Fly In One Week

Kids all across the United States are in Shawnee, Oklahoma this week to learn all the ins and outs of flying. At the end of the week, they’ll be the taking off in an aircraft alone. This is a weeklong camp, teaching future pilots aged 16 to 21 years...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy