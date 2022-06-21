University of Oklahoma increases tuition for out-of-state students

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – University of Oklahoma tuition is about to get even more expensive, but only for out-of-state students.

Following a University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting Tuesday afternoon, the committee voted to raise tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate nonresident students.

Tuition and mandatory fees will go up 3 percent for those students.

“The new budget positions OU to keep pursuing unparalleled levels of excellence while continuing to be a life-changing place of opportunity for our students,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “At OU, we take seriously the contributions we are asking of our students and families, and we’ve taken deliberate steps to mitigate the impact – especially for our students who are in the most need by increasing our investment in those individuals.”

The increase will go into effect immediately for the fall semester.

The undergraduate and graduate resident tuition fees will not change.

The nearly $2 billion budget proposal previously included a hike in tuition and fees for resident students, as well as a raise for faculty and staff at OU’s Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses.

“With an amendment, the undergraduate and graduate resident tuition and mandatory fee rates will not change,” said Anita Holloway, OU Board of Regents.

The increase brings tuition to about $13,000 for out-of-state students at the Norman campus.

Out-of-state students made up more than 40% of the student population during the 2019-2020 school year.

