Flood Warning issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary. In north central Kansas, Clay. In northeast Kansas, Riley. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Junction City, Ogden, Wakefield, Milford and Milford Lake.

CLAY COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO