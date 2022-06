NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A collision Wednesday afternoon on Briley Parkway involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver. Metro Police said Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville was driving the 2013 model Fusion on Briley Parkway north around 12:15 p.m. The investigation shows the Fusion was either stopped or traveling at a very low speed when the truck rounded a curve near the Centennial Boulevard exit and hit it from behind.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO