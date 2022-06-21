ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family seeks answers and justice after deadly hit-and-run

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly a week after a deadly hit-and-run - a family is still looking for answers and justice. Police said 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was killed when a white SUV hit him and drove off.

It happened around 11 p.m., June 15th, near East 11th St. and East 193rd Ave. Caleb’s wife Leslie Deere Lewis, now a widow, has been in pain since it happened.

“It’s just really hard knowing we wont ever get him back - he’s just not going to come home,” she said.

She said Caleb was a wonderful grandfather.

“He was loved he was a grandpa - a husband a brother - a friend - he was good to all people he tried to help anybody he could and give the shirt off his back to anyone,” she said.

After it happened, Leslie connected with one of the witnesses who saw Caleb get hit. The witness, Tom, who said it was tragic.

“He passed immediately,” He recalled.

“They should come forward, I don’t think they did anything wrong but leaving - i think it was pretty evident that they had hit coming,” Tom said.

Leslie, is asking the public to come forward with any information they might have.

“His life meant something to us - he was worth something, someone should have just stopped, whoever did this should have just stopped,” she said.

If you have any information or have heard anything about the deadly hit-and-run, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tulsa, OK
