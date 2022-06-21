Brady Tygart's full circle moment returning to Omaha as a player

“Plus One at an Amish Wedding,” an upcoming movie that was filmed in Stone County last year, was shown to audiences at the Bentonville Film Festival Wednesday morning. The movie is also currently screening virtually as part of the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) through July 3. (For more information on how to purchase a BFF virtual screening pass to see the movie and other festival selections during that period, click here.)

