Brady Tygart's full circle moment returning to Omaha as a player

OMAHA, Ark. — During this postseason run in the 2022 College World Series, Diamond Hog fans have learned to feel calm when Bryant native Will McEntire gets the ball. Well, maybe not every fan. "My arms and my hands over the last 2-3 weeks have literally gone numb whenever...
OMAHA, Neb. — After losing to Ole Miss 13-3 on Monday, Arkansas knew it needed three straight wins to reach the Men's College World Series championship series. The Razorbacks stayed alive and earned revenge over the Rebels, earning a 3-2 win Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up another addition for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Southern Miss infielder Charlie Fischer announced he is transferring to Lincoln after four years with the Golden Eagles. Fischer hit .280 with 56 RBI and had nine home runs for Southern Miss this past season.
OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas' stay in Omaha will last at least one more day. The Razorbacks staved off elimination by defeating Auburn 11-1 on Tuesday in a win-or-go-home game at Charles Schwab Field. With the win, the Hogs become one of the final four teams standing at the Men's...
OMAHA, NE. (KNWA/KFTA) – Greg Pivovar has lived in Omaha all of his life, and because of that, baseball, especially college baseball, has found a very special place in his heart. His fascination with collecting memorabilia started as a hobby, and then in 1992, he opened Stadium View across...
FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy had a good performance at Arkansas’ football camp on Saturday and gained an offer. Murphy, 6-0, 188, 4.52, talked about what he liked at the camp. “The camp was an amazing It was a big experience,” Murphy...
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program received a commitment from three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. Moore – a native of Aurora, Colorado – chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Army and Colorado. Moore is the eighth known commit to Nebraska’s 2023 class.
One of Bentonville’s best-kept business success stories is celebrating its 45th birthday in 2022. Its new president says the milestone is an opportunity to regain momentum following the pandemic and position for a promising future. “There is so much runway and growth potential here,” said Outdoor Cap Co. President...
“Plus One at an Amish Wedding,” an upcoming movie that was filmed in Stone County last year, was shown to audiences at the Bentonville Film Festival Wednesday morning. The movie is also currently screening virtually as part of the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) through July 3. (For more information on how to purchase a BFF virtual screening pass to see the movie and other festival selections during that period, click here.)
Slap on your American flag bathing suit, and your red-white-and-blue flip-floppers, everyone. It’s almost Independence Day. As we do every year, we’ve scoured the internet searching for local fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations to try and answer the question, “Where can I watch fireworks in Fayetteville (or Farmington, or Prairie Grove, or West Fork, Rogers, etc.) in 2022?”
TULSA, Okla. — The mother of 21-year-old Tyler Unique McClain of Tulsa is speaking out after bodycam video shows police arresting Tyler. An arrest that Civil Rights attorneys call unconstitutional. Tyler was in a car accident in May of 2020, after hydroplaning. Federal lawsuit documents against Sebastian County Sheriff’s...
In a Facebook post back in May, Lo Sole Mio’s ownership announced that the restaurant had been put up for sale. After thirty years in business, and the loss of Dino, the intended future of the establishment, the family was ready to hang up their aprons. Initially, the plan was to close only Villa Lo Sole, the adjoined banquet hall the family runs for special occasions. The final day for Villa Lo Sole will be June 30th.
