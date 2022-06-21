ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport

By Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch, Gregory Wallace, CNN
WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed...

www.wlfi.com

