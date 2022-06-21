3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport

A plane carrying 126 passengers caught fire when its landing gear failed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, leaving passengers fleeing from the aircraft and many observers wondering about the airline that was operating the flight. Red Air is one of the region’s newest airlines. The company, which is based in the Dominican Republic, launched in the fall of 2021 — looking to challenge other cut-rate airlines by offering relatively affordable flights between the US and the Caribbean country. Traveling Lifestyle reported on Tuesday that the company had just added 20 weekly flights to the US as parts of its...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO