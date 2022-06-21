ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estimated 168,000 households priced out of Portland area real estate market in just 6 months

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prospective homebuyers are rapidly being pushed out of the housing markets, largely by mortgage interest rates that have doubled in the past six months. Numbers published Tuesday by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis showed that surging mortgage rates and rapidly increasing home values have made homes unaffordable for a growing...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

Ronald Lorenzen
2d ago

yep I definitely think we need more Real Estate Investors especially the out-of-state ones eventually they'll be priced out to

Reply
2
 

WWEEK

Murmurs: Four in Five Portlanders Can’t Afford a House

FOUR IN FIVE PORTLANDERS CAN’T AFFORD A HOUSE: It used to be high prices that made Portland housing unaffordable. Now, it’s high prices and rising interest rates. Until recently, a 30-year mortgage (3%) was the best deal in town after a Costco rotisserie chicken ($4.99). What a difference six months make. To cool the economy and tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been raising rates. As expected, mortgage rates have followed, rising to around 6% for 30-year money. Combined with ongoing price appreciation, mortgage payments have risen by up to 50% in just a few months, says Josh Lehner, an Oregon state economist. He estimates that 168,000 Portland-area households have been priced out of the market. Now, only 1 in 5 can afford to buy a home here, down from an already terrible 1 in 3. Less demand will likely slow the rampant price appreciation that took hold during the pandemic, but without more supply, Portland is likely to remain unaffordable, he says. “Longer term, we know housing demand will be solid given income growth and demographics,” Lehner wrote in his blog June 21. “Oregon needs to see continued gains in new construction.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego sells $2.5M property to Metro for Boones Ferry Road housing project

Government agencies solicit bids from developer that could bring 50 affordable units to town. The city of Lake Oswego agreed during a meeting Tuesday, June, 21, to sell a property on Southwest Boones Ferry Road to the Metro regional government for $2.5 million — as well as sign an intergovernmental agreement with the fellow public agency — to pave the way for affordable housing at the site.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Oregon's minimum wage set to increase July 1

It is officially summer time, and what better way to celebrate warmer temperatures than a dip at one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s outdoor pools. Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Hillsboro Farmers Markets are Back

This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Automotive Expert. With fuel prices so high you need someplace to go that is close, enjoyable, inexpensive and benefits members of the community. Check off all those things at the Hillsboro's Farmers markets this Summer. It supports our local farmers and artisans, you will see someone you know and the food is fabulous.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

New hard hats made in Wilsonville could be safety breakthrough

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
WILSONVILLE, OR
Rose Bak

Portland area braces for first summer heatwave

Officials prepare to help residents stay safe. While most of the country has already been experiencing high temperatures and "heat domes", the Portland area has remained stubbornly cool and rainy. That's about to change. This weekend meteorologists are predicting weather in the mid-90s, which will be a shock to the system for those who are not acclimated to high temperatures.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Skanner News

Increased Emergency Snap Benefits Continue in July

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
