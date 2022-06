HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We have learned the name of the Kentucky Power worker who died. The family said Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr., 58, was killed Thursday morning. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says that around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Melton was in his Kentucky Power truck on the right fork of Maces Creek in the Viper area when he went over an embankment.

