ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 are rolling out in Alaska

By Lisa Phu
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r38ns_0gHstnfA00

A firefighter prepares pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on November 3, 2021, in Shoreline, Washington. On Monday, providers in Alaska began administering the vaccine to children under 5. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Kids as young as 6 months old were able to get a COVID-19 vaccine from at least one vaccine clinic in Alaska on Monday, just two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the vaccine . Support service company Fairweather LLC is holding vaccine clinics in two different locations in Anchorage every day for the rest of the month, offering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for kids under age 5.

Kelsey Pistotnik took her 3-year-old daughter Vivienne to get the Moderna vaccine at the Fairweather clinic in Tikahtnu Commons late afternoon on Monday. The Anchorage mom, who’s also part of Alaska COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said she felt a wave of relief as the vaccine was administered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouflG_0gHstnfA00

Kelsey Pistotnik’s 3-year-old daughter Vivienne Pistotnik gets a COVID-19 vaccine on June 20, 2022, in Anchorage. (Photo provided by Kelsey Pistotnik)

“I would make this decision 10 times over. I am just so relieved to finally have that protection for the most vulnerable in my family,” Pistotnik said.

For other providers around the state, access to the vaccine may take a little longer, according to Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, staff physician at the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

“It will take several days for all the vaccine providers who preordered vaccine to receive it, but parents can check with their pediatrician or local pharmacy to see if they will be offering the vaccine and to make an appointment,” Rabinowitz said.

For public health centers, COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age group will be available at some but not all, so it’s also wise to check in with your local public health center for more information.

All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated, according to the CDC. Children under age 5 can be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to help protect them from COVID-19. Each is administered with its own timeline. DHSS is not recommending one over the other.

Pfizer-BioNTech is a three-dose series with three weeks between dose 1 and 2, and two months between dose 2 and 3. It’ll take 13 weeks for a kid to complete their primary series.

Moderna is a two-dose series with four weeks between Dose 1 and 2, which means it’ll take six weeks for a kid to complete their primary series.

The clinical trials and studies have shown the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks, which is why the decisions to authorize these vaccines were unanimous from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC, said Rabinowitz.

“We’re very encouraged that the vaccines are safe and effective,” she said. “We recommend that Alaska parents talk to their health care provider or pharmacist if they have questions or concerns.”

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is also hosting a public webinar for parents to learn more about the pediatric vaccines on Tuesday, June 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. The webinar link will be available to the public prior to the event.

How COVID has impacted children in Alaska

Children under 10 years old account for 2% of the total hospitalizations from COVID-19 among Alaska residents. DHSS does not split that data to account for children under 5. There have been two deaths in Alaska in children under 10 years old from COVID-19. Nationally, children ages 0 to 4 account for around 3.3% of total cases and .1% of total deaths. That’s according to CDC’s COVID data tracker .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“Even with these low percentages of total deaths, it should be noted that COVID-19 is the fourth-leading cause of death in children under 1 year old, and fifth-leading cause in those 1 to 4 years old,” Rabinowitz said, citing national data . “Over half of the children who were hospitalized had no underlying condition.”

In addition, a reported 23 children have been hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, Rabinowitz said. “It’s a severe inflammatory condition that kids, especially in that age group, will get after a COVID infection,” she said. “Most of those kids get pretty ill and end up in the ICU.”

Possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccine for babies and toddlers

Rabinowitz said possible side effects of the vaccine are similar to the 5-11 age group.

“Some fatigue and headache were the most common in 2- to 5-year-olds. You can see some irritability and sleepiness, and then the one thing that’s slightly higher in this age group is that fevers were a bit more common,” she said.

Fevers could last up to a couple of days and “treated easily with over-the-counter fever medications,” Rabinowitz said.

Mom Kelsey Pistotnik said her daughter Vivienne hasn’t experienced any side effects so far.

“She seemed just like her normal 3-year-old self, yesterday and today.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 are rolling out in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 2

Related
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Supreme Court considers extent of legal shield for tribal groups

The Alaska Supreme Court is considering a case that could redefine the extent of legal protection for corporations jointly operated by Alaska Native tribes, and the verdict could have major implications for the state of Alaska. In written arguments and in court on Tuesday, attorneys representing the state said that if the court rules broadly, […] The post Alaska Supreme Court considers extent of legal shield for tribal groups appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Three Alaskans sue to get Sweeney on U.S. House ballot, but judge says no for now

An Alaska Superior Court judge has preliminarily rejected a lawsuit seeking to have Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney replace independent candidate Al Gross as a winner of Alaska’s top-four special House primary election. The decision, which could be revised on Friday or appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court, is the latest turn in the […] The post Three Alaskans sue to get Sweeney on U.S. House ballot, but judge says no for now appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska environmental commissioner is new backup to lieutenant governor

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the head of the state’s environmental protection agency as the person second in the line’s state of succession. In a memo Monday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy designated Jason Brune, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the replacement for Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer if Meyer is unable to perform […] The post Alaska environmental commissioner is new backup to lieutenant governor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Large portion of unexpected Alaska deaths in 2020 and 2021 directly tied to COVID-19

Nearly 2,000 more people died in Alaska than was expected in 2020 and 2021, according to a new report by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. COVID-19 played a direct role in a large proportion of those. While the other unexpected deaths may not be directly related to individuals being infected with COVID, […] The post Large portion of unexpected Alaska deaths in 2020 and 2021 directly tied to COVID-19 appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Anchorage, AK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Anchorage, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Society
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Alaska Vaccines
Shoreline, WA
Society
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alaska Coronavirus
Local
Alaska COVID-19 Vaccines
Anchorage, AK
Health
Local
Washington Society
State
Alaska State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Anchorage, AK
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Vaccines
Local
Alaska Health
Alaska Beacon

Thousands of U.S. House ballots have been rejected by Alaska elections officials

As election officials count votes in Alaska’s first-ever statewide election by mail, they have rejected thousands of submitted ballots, including one in six from a Western Alaska state House district, causing concern from observers who say the state’s process is disenfranchising voters, particularly Alaska Natives. At this week’s meeting of the National Congress of American […] The post Thousands of U.S. House ballots have been rejected by Alaska elections officials appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Interior to launch mental health program for wildland firefighters, boost wildfire spending

The U.S. Interior Department will create a health and wellbeing program for wildland firefighters and boost spending on firefighting efforts by $103 million in fiscal 2022, the department said in an exclusive to States Newsroom on Friday. The additional funding, to be announced in Boise, Idaho, by Secretary Deb Haaland, comes as part of the […] The post Interior to launch mental health program for wildland firefighters, boost wildfire spending appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Fishery managers call for deeper look at salmon bycatch, but decline to tighten rules

Western Alaska salmon runs are in trouble, and villagers have pointed to the large volumes of fish caught at sea in pollock nets as a possible cause. But scientists say the salmon problems are broader, linked to a warming climate and other factors. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council says it needs more study and information. The post Fishery managers call for deeper look at salmon bycatch, but decline to tighten rules appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola will advance in special U.S. House election

The four finalists for Alaska’s special U.S. House election have been decided. Based on results tallied through Wednesday evening, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, independent candidate Al Gross and Democratic candidate Mary Peltola will be the options for Alaska’s first ranked-choice election on Aug. 16. The winner of that election will fill the […] The post Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola will advance in special U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pfizer#Fairweather Llc#Vaccine Task Force
Alaska Beacon

Mat-Su schools’ ban on transgender girl athletes raises concern for ACLU, may violate federal law

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District board on Wednesday approved an activities policy that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls sports. The action comes as federal agencies continue to affirm legal protection for people discriminated against based on gender identity. Attempting to ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams constitutes illegal discrimination under […] The post Mat-Su schools’ ban on transgender girl athletes raises concern for ACLU, may violate federal law appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
MATANUSKA-SUSITNA, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry

In his 26 years of being incarcerated, Sylvester Byrd Jr. never had access to the internet. “I went to prison in 1995, like, right as the internet started.” When he got out in 2021, Byrd said he felt like he had missed “the whole entire thing.” Byrd was lucky to have a “phenomenal support network” […] The post Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

It is beyond time for us to be responsible about firearms

Like many Alaskans, I had been looking forward to another beautiful summer, here in this cherished land of mountains, braided rivers and live local music in tiny little towns that come alive as the sun returns. I really was looking forward to it all, especially growing my vegetable garden in our short window of endless […] The post It is beyond time for us to be responsible about firearms appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
UVALDE, TX
Alaska Beacon

High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet

In the UK, it now costs more than £100 to fill up a typical family car with petrol, and oil prices could rise even further. But are such high prices for fossil fuels a bad thing? While attention is focused on measures to tackle the global cost of living crisis, there has been much less […] The post High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Alaska Beacon

Candidates make pitch for temporary service representing Alaska in U.S. House

The top candidates running to fill the remainder of Young's term but opting out of the regular election have a common message. Anyone vying for the full term in this highly unusual and highly competitive election, the first under Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system and the first in five decades without Young’s name on the ballot, will have to focus fully on campaigning instead of working in Congress, they argue. The post Candidates make pitch for temporary service representing Alaska in U.S. House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska still holds millions of dollars in Russian investments

Months after elected officials vowed to divest from Russia, the state of Alaska still maintains extensive investments in the country. The Alaska Legislature adjourned last month without passing legislation that would have required the state, including the Alaska Permanent Fund, to sell its Russia holdings.  Many states have ordered their pension funds and other investment […] The post Alaska still holds millions of dollars in Russian investments appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Moose population boom, linked to climate change, inspires some hunting changes

As in some other regions, the caribou and moose trends have gone in opposite directions around the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge. So for people who have traditionally relied on caribou meat, a shift to moose hunting is logical, said wildlife biologist Andy Aderman. “The need doesn’t go away,” he said. The post Moose population boom, linked to climate change, inspires some hunting changes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska attorney general could benefit from state reimbursements for private schooling

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor could have a conflict of interest as the state Department of Law that he oversees looks into the legality of using public funds for private education through the state’s correspondence school, or homeschool, allotment program.  His wife is a major proponent of the concept and wrote publicly about her plan […] The post Alaska attorney general could benefit from state reimbursements for private schooling appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

The 2022 Alaska election field of candidates clears up

The field of candidates in Alaska’s Aug. 16 primary became clearer on Wednesday, the filing deadline. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich announced he wouldn’t run for re-election. His aide Löki Tobin is running instead. Begich’s announcement follows Republican Senate President Peter Micciche’s announcement that he wasn’t running, so both Senate caucuses will have new […] The post The 2022 Alaska election field of candidates clears up appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

First 360-degree totem pole in Alaska was recently installed in Juneau

A new totem pole in Juneau is 22 feet tall, almost 4 feet wide at the base and about 7 to 8 feet wide where Raven and Eagle are. You have to walk around it completely to see all of the elements. Unlike most poles that are carved on one side, the Sealaska Cultural Values […] The post First 360-degree totem pole in Alaska was recently installed in Juneau appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Nonpartisan solutions promoted for energy and climate problems, but not everyone is on board

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, one of the main speakers at the Alaska Renewable Energy Conference and the founder of the Center for the New Energy Economy, pleads for nonpartisan consensus to achieve the energy transition needed to tackle climate change. "If we don’t think of this in a bipartisan way, if we think of how do we talk to other sides of the aisle about that, we’re not going to get there,” he said. The post Nonpartisan solutions promoted for energy and climate problems, but not everyone is on board appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Native candidates for U.S. House talk land into trust, climate change

“I would be no more prouder in my life than to have an Alaska Native be the U.S. Congressman,” the late Alaska Rep. Don Young said at the 2011 Alaska Federation of Natives convention in reference to who might replace him, according to reporting by the Anchorage Daily News at that time. Of the 48 […] The post Alaska Native candidates for U.S. House talk land into trust, climate change appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
56
Followers
88
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy