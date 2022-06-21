ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council rejects used-car lot on Elvis Presley Boulevard

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Long-delayed plans for a used-car lot along the Alcy-Ball community section of Elvis Presley Boulevard were unanimously rejected Tuesday, June 21, by Memphis City Council members.

On a 0-12 vote, the council voted down plans for a used-car lot at 2328 Elvis Presley Boulevard by Bargain Divers Inc. after learning the owner of the property already has cars on the parking lot where there is presently a furniture store.

A representative of the owner sought a one-month delay in the council vote. The council delayed an earlier vote in March.

“That owner has been given many opportunities to make corrections,” said council chairwoman Jamita Swearengen, whose district includes the area. “Even four months ago, he was asked to move vehicles from in front of the business to the rear of his business. Today they are still on the front side.”

The council also approved a blight and illegal dumping task force proposed by council member Rhonda Logan, after a long-awaited meeting with Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge.

Logan said the goal of the group is to better coordinate all of the different agencies working on the blight and dumping problem in the city.

The council approved a $447,800 transfer in funding for the Cobblestone Landing Project underway on the city’s riverfront. The restored river landing is expected to be reopened to the public in the spring of 2023, as the renovated Tom Lee Park reopens.

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen also told council members that the part of the landing that adjoins the northern end of Tom Lee Park will include public parking for park patrons.

In other action, council member JB Smiley Jr. withdrew a resolution asking Memphis Police not to provide security for former President Donald Trump within the city.

The resolution, cosponsored by council member Martavius Jones, came to the body before Trump’s June 18 appearance in Southaven, Mississippi at a day-long “American Freedom” conference.

At the council session before Trump’s appearance, the item, which was not binding on police brass, couldn’t draw enough votes to get on the June 7 agenda for a vote.

That meant it was automatically on the June 21 council agenda under council rules.

GERMANTOWN, TN
