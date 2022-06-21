ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Gov. Kevin Stitt calls special election in 2023 to fill Oklahoma County clerk vacancy

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
 5 days ago

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election next year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Oklahoma County Clerk David B. Hooten .

Stitt issued an executive proclamation Tuesday, calling a special primary election for Feb. 14, 2023, with a special general election to be held April 4, 2023. If no primary contest is necessary, the general election will occur Feb. 14.

The filing period for the election will be Dec. 5-7.

The position will remain vacant in the interim. The office's first deputy, Danny Lambert, will be responsible for the duties previously performed by the clerk, according to officials.

"I don't know why it needed to be that long," said District 2 County Commissioner Brian Maughan, responding to the length of time until the election. "There may be a reason, it just seems like an extraordinarily long time for that to be empty."

Stitt's proclamation comes days after Hooten resigned from office after allegations of sexual harassment by two female employees, which led to a sheriff's investigation. In a recording that prompted the complaint to authorities, Hooten could be heard discussing a proposed team-building trip that would include alcohol, gambling and taking the women "to their limits."

In the recording, Hooten also told the women their "bodies will be hurting" and that he has been "genetically altered" and is unaffected by alcohol but that "hopefully it has an effect" on them.

After resigning as Oklahoma County clerk, Hooten, 59, said he would continue his election campaign for the state treasurer's office.

