4-star linebacker Raul Aguirre names top six schools

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star class of 2023 linebacker Raul Aguirre has named his top six schools, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Aguirre plays high school football for Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Aguirre is ranked as the No. 118 recruit in the country, the No. 8 linebacker, and the No. 9 player in Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Whitewater standout plans to make his commitment on July 16, 2022.

Who are Raul Aguirre’s top six schools ahead of his commitment?

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is one of the country’s top recruiters at the linebacker position: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is in the mix for Raul Aguirre. The Crimson Tide made a strong impression on the four-star linebacker when they offered him a scholarship in Feb. 2022. Aguirre took an official visit to Alabama on June 10.

Top school: Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is hoping that Raul Aguirre will move from Fayetteville, Georgia, to Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks have been recruiting much better under head coach Sam Pittman.

Top school: Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators are among Aguirre’s top six. The Whitewater star took an official visit to Florida on June 3.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State is the next school waiting to receive an official visit from Aguirre. The Buckeyes are typically one of the top recruiting teams in the country and the class of 2023 is no different for Ohio State.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have been fairly quiet throughout the recruitment of Raul Aguirre. Kirby Smart and company should never be counted out and are among Aguirre’s top six, but the four-star linebacker has not given the Dawgs as much attention as other schools. Georgia was among the first schools to offer Aguirre.

Top school: Miami Hurricanes

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is a contender to land a commitment from Raul Aguirre, who is originally from Miami, Florida. Aguirre has taken several visits to Miami.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

