American blues musician, Watermelon Slim, will be performing live in Vicksburg on The Roof at 1311. Watermelon Slim, whose birth name is William Hoomans III, is accredited with 17 Blues Music Award nominations. The BMAs are considered the highest possible honor given to blues musicians. Tonight, he will be in Vicksburg, sharing his knack for the blues with locals and guests.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO