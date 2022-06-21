Significant power outages and traffic congestion after a car crashes into a transformer in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A one-vehicle crash into a transformer caused significant power outages and traffic congestion in Redmond, the Redmond Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The crash happened on Northeast 90th Street and 160th Avenue Northeast with no road closures at this time.

Reports say that traffic lights are impacted by the outage and Redmond police warn drivers to make a complete stop at dark intersections.

