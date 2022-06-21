ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Significant power outages and traffic congestion after a car crashes into a transformer in Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXITo_0gHsslvv00

REDMOND, Wash. — A one-vehicle crash into a transformer caused significant power outages and traffic congestion in Redmond, the Redmond Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The crash happened on Northeast 90th Street and 160th Avenue Northeast with no road closures at this time.

Reports say that traffic lights are impacted by the outage and Redmond police warn drivers to make a complete stop at dark intersections.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

One car flips over after crash on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash caused significant backups on northbound I-5 in Seattle Thursday evening. The crash near Mercer Street initially blocked three lanes. One vehicle flipped over. The total number of vehicles involved is unknown. There are no known injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Driver leaves the scene after a car crashes into a guardrail in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Monday night, a car slammed into a guardrail in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on eastbound state Route 512, on the exit-ramp to Portland Avenue. The early reports showed that a 2020 McLaren 600LT smashed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons. The driver of the expensive British sports car fled the scene after the collision.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Lacey (Lacey, WA)

On early Wednesday, a man, believed to be in his late 40s, lost his life following a traffic accident in Lacey. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast. Officers responded to the scene after getting report of a resident hearing a motorcycle, followed by a “boom” sound, which was likely the sound of the crash.
LACEY, WA
Nationwide Report

Traffic impacted after a rollover crash in Olympia (Olympia, WA)

On early Tuesday, a rollover crash in Olympia caused traffic delays. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 and Henderson Boulevard. The early reports showed that a pickup truck hauling a fifth wheel trailer crashed on northbound I-5 for undetermined reasons. Traffic was slowed for approximately six hours in the area due to the wreck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Redmond, WA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Warren Avenue and Eighth Street. Shortly before the accident, a police officer and witnesses had seen a pair of motorcyclists speeding southbound on Warren Avenue. The officer turned around to start a traffic stop and found the crash scene.
BREMERTON, WA
Nationwide Report

8 people, including 5 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

On Monday night, eight people suffered injuries following a head-on collision near the town of Snohomish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:41 p.m. on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a Cadillac crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna after the eastbound Cadillac veered into the westbound lane.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident#Northeast 90th Street#Cox Media Group
Nationwide Report

5 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Lynnwood (Lynnwood, WA)

On Tuesday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lynnwood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little before 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. The preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the Everett man’s vehicle veered left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neighbors rescue woman from burning home in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Neighbors pulled a woman from her burning home in Renton on Thursday evening. Firefighters were called before 6 p.m. to the 11800 block of Southeast 157th Street, where they could see a column of smoke from 2 miles away. When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after woman found shot in Roxhill parking lot

SEATTLE — A woman who was shot is in the hospital after she was found inside a car in a parking lot in the Roxhill neighborhood early Thursday. At 12:41 a.m., Seattle police were called to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street. Officers arrived to...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood woman among those injured in I-5 crash at 164th St SW Tuesday morning

Five people, including a Lynnwood woman, were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash — a...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found fatally shot inside Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Wash. — One man is dead and a second man is in custody after a shooting in Des Moines Wednesday night. At 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of South 208th Street where they found the body of a man inside.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed, robbed at Seattle apartment building

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy