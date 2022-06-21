ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Comedian Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Judy Huth In 1975

By ReportWire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury in California found Tuesday that entertainer Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion almost five decades ago. Judy Huth, now aged 64, was awarded $500,000 in damages after the jury in Santa Monica determined that Cosby had molested her in 1975 when she was just 16...

