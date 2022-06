Belvedere will ask voters in November to approve a 0.8-percent real-estate transfer tax to help fund $20 million in seismic upgrades on Beach Road and San Rafael Avenue. The City Council at its June 13 meeting voted unanimously to place the tax on the Nov. 8 ballot as part of a bundled measure that would also convert Belvedere to a charter city, a requirement for being able to levy the tax. The single two-part measure would require a simple majority to pass.

BELVEDERE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO