What to watch on Disney Plus: New shows and movies in July 2022

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago
If you need a break from the onslaught of Marvel and Star Wars content this year, you are in luck. Disney Plus isn’t debuting any new shows or movies from its biggest franchises in July 2022 (other than a new installment of Marvel Studios Assembled).

Instead, additions this month include a new Michael B. Jordan-narrated documentary called America the Beautiful, the final two episodes of Ms. Marvel, The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3.

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus to watch all of the new shows and movies, head to this page. Follow the directions to get a Disney Plus account of your own.

Disney Plus new shows and movies in July 2022:

Streaming July 1st

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Join visionary director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film as they recount their experiences bringing Marvel’s darkest story to life.
  • 50 Shades of Sharks
  • The Birth of Big Air
  • The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
  • Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
  • Raging Bull Shark
  • Slaying the Badger
  • World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
  • World’s Biggest Great White?

Streaming July 4th

  • America the Beautiful | All Episodes Streaming
  • From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth,” “Frozen Planet” and the “Disneynature” films, “America the Beautiful,” narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of our homeland and its amazing animals.

Streaming July 6th

  • Ms. Marvel | Episode 5
  • PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)

Streaming July 8th

  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
  • Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.

Streaming July 13th

  • Ms. Marvel | Episode 6 (Finale)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Streaming July 15th

  • Zombies 3
  • It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike.

Streaming July 20th

  • Siempre Fui Yo | All Episodes Streaming
  • Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) follows the adventures of Lupe (Sevilla), a Mexican girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out her father – El Faraón, Colombia’s greatest music star – has died, and decides to leave her native Mexico and travel to Cartagena to attend his funeral.
  • Tudo Igual… Só Que Não | All Episodes Streaming
  • Tudo Igual, Só Que Não follows Carol (Gabriella Saraivah) at the time she is experiencing important changes in her life. On the one hand, she has to deal with her mother marrying her new boyfriend and the prospect of living under the same roof with his son. On the other, she starts dating someone for the first time in her life and begins to face unexpected situations with her lifelong girlfriends, which threatens their relationship.
  • Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)

Streaming July 27th

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 301 “Happy Campers”
  • The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.
  • Light & Magic | All Episodes Streaming
  • Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

That’s everything we are going to see on Disney+ through the month of July. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in August, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

