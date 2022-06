In brief: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only a few months away, which means Samsung is trying to tempt people into buying up the remaining Z Fold 3 stock before its successor gets here. The company is giving buyers up to $1,200 off the current foldable if they trade in their old device, even one with a cracked screen, and it's throwing in a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch to sweeten the deal even more.

