Louisiana's Most Endangered Historic Places List Announced

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO