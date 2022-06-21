ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana's Most Endangered Historic Places List Announced

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

This is one of the best-known higher education institutions in Louisiana. Being the states flagship institution, it attracts thousands of applicants each year, and only the best make it here. It ranks 153rd nationally, and its famous alumni include some serious names in all possible pheres in the US and globally.
Louisiana’s most popular college major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deciding what to major in can be one of the most challenging decisions a young adult makes as they embark on their educational career. In the U.S., five of the most popular majors of 2021 were reportedly Business, Social Sciences and History, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Communication and Journalism, and Computer and Information Sciences.
Louisiana Government
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
KNOE TV8

NELA legislators highlight newly funded projects

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More money is heading to Northeast Louisiana. Area lawmakers highlighted projects that received funding during the last legislative session at a Monroe Chamber of Commerce event on June 23. “We received over $50 million in priority one funding for Ouachita Parish,” Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained....
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it. Eat...
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
99.9 KTDY

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top prize...
KLTV

Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.
