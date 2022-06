As President Joe Biden calls for a pause in the federal gasoline tax, he is facing skepticism that the measure would provide substantial improvement for people at the pump. At 18.4 cents per gallon, halting the federal gas tax would take a small bite out of soaring prices, which have reached $5 per gallon in recent weeks. The White House had considered a tax holiday in February as gasoline prices rose to nearly $3.50 per gallon before shelving the idea.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO