Youngstown City Council discusses next steps on ARP funds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City Council Committee met Tuesday night to take the next steps on American Rescue Plan funding for the city’s parks.

The committee set a baseline standard for all the parks that will use the funding.

They agreed on updated signs, covered pavilions with picnic tables, renting port-a-johns and installing rubberized flooring.

They also approved lighting, chain link fencing, sidewalks and security cameras.

The parks are free to adjust playground equipment and other needs with their own funding.

Members also agreed that some parks and fields would be retooled outside of the funds, while others like MacDonnell Playground, Oakland Field and Stambaugh on Glenwood would be closed.

“Understanding there’s different needs in the parks and our sports complexes and facilities, and you’re right, certain parks do require additional things and wants and needs,” said 7th Ward councilwoman Basia Adamczak.

Some of the larger parks including Crandall Park, Wick Park and Borts Field will need their own plan. The next step is to draft legislation and send it to the parks department.

