ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown City Council discusses next steps on ARP funds

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNaVE_0gHsnqi100

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City Council Committee met Tuesday night to take the next steps on American Rescue Plan funding for the city’s parks.

The committee set a baseline standard for all the parks that will use the funding.

911 lines down in Youngstown

They agreed on updated signs, covered pavilions with picnic tables, renting port-a-johns and installing rubberized flooring.

They also approved lighting, chain link fencing, sidewalks and security cameras.

The parks are free to adjust playground equipment and other needs with their own funding.

Members also agreed that some parks and fields would be retooled outside of the funds, while others like MacDonnell Playground, Oakland Field and Stambaugh on Glenwood would be closed.

“Understanding there’s different needs in the parks and our sports complexes and facilities, and you’re right, certain parks do require additional things and wants and needs,” said 7th Ward councilwoman Basia Adamczak.

Some of the larger parks including Crandall Park, Wick Park and Borts Field will need their own plan. The next step is to draft legislation and send it to the parks department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Youngstown City Council#Arp#American#Macdonnell Playground#Oakland Field#7th Ward#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

New Castle dinnerware manufacturer to relocate to downtown Youngstown

The city of Youngstown will be the new home for dinnerware manufacturer, Steelite's headquarters. The headquarters was originally located in New Castle, but it will soon be making itself at home in downtown Youngstown. Steelite is known for its tableware and flatware in the hospitality industry, including making items for Panera Bread.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
WFMJ.com

Lordstown board considers Warren water supply for second power plant

The Lordstown Board of Public Affairs on Tuesday is scheduled to consider resolutions that could lead to the construction of a second, one-billion-dollar power plant in the village. During a 4 p.m. meeting, the board’s agenda includes a resolution to recommend that the village council authorize Lordstown to enter into...
WARREN, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Republican judge in Cuyahoga County in Cleveland ignores plea agreement and sentences Democratic former mayor to jail....Was the sentence by Judge Synenberg of former Newburgh Hts mayor Trevor Elkins just, or was it politically motivated?

Pictured are Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg, former Newburgh Hts mayor Trevor Elkins, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley (wearing white shirt) Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief. CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM- CLEVELAND, Ohio-A Republican Cuyahoga County common pleas judge...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy