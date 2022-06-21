ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Final arguments unfold in second act of Theranos trial drama

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXWPu_0gHsng7z00
Theranos Fraud Trial FILE - Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, stands near his legal team outside Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on March 1, 2022. A jury on Tuesday, June 21 is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the trial of Balwani, the former Theranos officer charged with teaming up with his secret lover, CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to carry out a massive fraud. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File) (Michael Liedtke)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday depicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny”” Balwani as an instrumental accomplice in a fraud hatched by his secret lover, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. In turn, his lawyers depicted him as a loyal soldier who tried to save the blood-testing company.

“Mr. Balwani is not a victim, he is the perpetrator of the fraud,” prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk said near the end of his 3 1/2-hour closing argument before a jury in a San Jose, California, courtroom.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, one of the lawyers representing Balwani, painted Balwani as tireless executive who “put his money where his mouth is" by putting up about $15 million of his own fortune into Theranos between 2009 and 2011 because he believed in Holmes' vision.

In addition to his financial involvement in Theranos, Balwani joined the Palo Alto, California, company as chief operating officer in 2010 while clandestinely living with Holmes.

“Mr. Balwani put his heart and soul into Theranos," Coopersmith said as he began his closing argument. Later, Coopersmith pointed out that Balwani was such an ardent supporter of Holmes and Theranos that he never sold his stake in the company, even though at one point it was worth $500 million. It became worthless when the company collapsed.

The dueling presentations were among the finishing touches on a three-month-old trial that will determine whether Balwani will wind up in the same predicament as Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding Theranos investors in a separate trial that concluded earlier this year.

Coopersmith will continue his closing defense of Balwani on Wednesday and then prosecutors will have a chance to present a rebuttal before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila reads the final instructions sending the jury into its deliberations. The jury in Holmes' trial spent seven days in deliberations before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud.

Holmes, 38, now faces up to 20 years in prison. It is a stunning reversal from the way she was once hailed in Silicon Valley as a technological visionary developing a revolutionary blood-testing technology — one who was worth an estimated $4.5 billion at one point in 2014..

Balwani, 57, is accused of the same Theranos investors as Holmes did from 2010 to 2015, as well as duping patients who entrusted the analysis of their health to a blood-testing technology that didn’t work the way the company had promised from 2013 to 2015. Holmes was acquitted of the charges accusing her of defrauding patients who had their blood tested by Theranos.

Holmes and Balwani began dating around the same time she dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to start Theranos, which later claimed to have discovered a way to test for more than 200 potential health problems with just a few drops of blood. They broke up in 2016 as Theranos collapsed amid revelations of serious flaws in its technology.

In a slide spelling out the criminal charges, the prosecution included a picture of Balwani alongside Holmes with the contents of a July 2015 text he sent to her. “I am responsible for everything at Theranos," Balwani wrote to Holmes. “All have been my decisions too."

Schenk also emphasized Balwani's responsibility for overseeing Theranos' blood-testing laboratory as part of an attempt to prove he endangered patients. In a 2014 text to Holmes, Balwani described the Theranos lab as a “disaster zone" that included a profane description because there were so many problems there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Local anti-gun violence advocates speak out after the Supreme Court decision to expand gun rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gun rights have been a controversial debate for more than a decade. “It’s going to be horrendously crazy if we can’t get a stop in this," said Pastor Billy Brock Jr. He left his pulpit and walked around neighborhoods with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to knock on known gang members door as part of JSO’s violence reduction strategy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida prepares for Roe v. Wade decision

The nation is anxiously awaiting a decision on Roe v. Wade from the Supreme Court. Tomorrow is one of the final days for decisions to be released, which has many people wondering—can a decision be reached?. Amber Gavin with A Woman’s Choice says they have been anxiously anticipating the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
wjct.org

Duval offers alerts as property fraud increases

With fraud on the rise, Duval County has launched a program to alert homeowners if their properties are at risk. The Duval County Clerk of Courts now operates a Property Fraud Alert system that monitors a personal or business name and notifies the person when a document is recorded under that name. The program is free of charge.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
wjct.org

Question looms on Corrine Brown: Can she win?

If Corrine Brown’s political life has a second act, the time for rehearsals is done. The 12-term Jacksonville member of Congress who became a convicted felon has two months to sell herself voters in a new Central Florida district where she’ll be competing against nine other Democrats in an Aug. 23 primary.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Free Property Fraud Alert system launched in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Clerk of Courts has launched a free service to help Duval County residents maintain the security of their property. The launch of the Property Fraud Alert system was announced Tuesday. The free program will allow property owners to monitor a personal or business...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
News4Jax.com

Separate trial delayed for man accused of killing niece

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Johnathan Quiles, who is charged in the rape and murder of his pregnant niece Iyana Sawyer, appeared Wednesday via Zoom in court, where that case and a separate case were discussed. Quiles, 37, of Jacksonville, is also charged with sexual battery on another girl, and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Father accused of killing his wife and two children to undergo third psychological evaluation

NASSAU COUNTY — William Broyles, the Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two of his adult children, will undergo a third psychological evaluation. Appearing in court via Zoom Wednesday, Broyles’ attorney, Kate Beddell, requested that the trial be postponed until his latest psychological evaluation is completed. A prior psychologist hired by the defense found Broyles was not competent for prosecution.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford draws two primary opponents

Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford has opposition from two candidates in his attempt to win renomination in the Republican Primary — former County Commissioner George Spicer and educator Alyson McCullough. Ford voted to take the deal offered by developer Riverstone Properties in which Riverstone threatened the county with a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos Ceo#Silicon Valley
Action News Jax

District 14 Council member Randy DeFoor ending political service

Council member Randy DeFoor has announced her intention of ending political service as a city council member in 2023. “It has been a tremendous honor to represent you, the citizens of District 14, on the City Council of Jacksonville,” said DeFoor in a press release. “My love and gratitude for my constituents/neighbors only grew and continues to grow. These neighborhoods have been my home for all of my life, and generations of both sides of my family before me, so this was a venture of the heart, not politics, a call not an ambition.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis confirmed for Duval GOP Statesman’s Dinner

Jacksonville Republicans and those who support them will have an opportunity next month to hear from the Governor. The Republican Party of Duval County announced Tuesday that Ron DeSantis will keynote this year’s Duval GOP Statesman’s Dinner, an event to be held July 18 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.22.22: Democrats in disarray

A summer of spotlights for Ron DeSantis. To get a sense of how the 2022 election cycle is going for Democrats, consider this: The Washington Post ran a piece this week from Jacksonville exploring the appeal of Gov. Ron DeSantis. This is the summer of long-form DeSantis profile; we see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
pontevedrarecorder.com

Dr. S. Akbar Hasan

Dr. S. Akbar Hasan grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where his father served as dean at the University of Kentucky and his mother worked as a librarian at the university. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cornea, LASIK and cataract specialist. He came to the First Coast in 2002 and served as the lead cataract and corneal surgeon and director of the Laser Vision Correction Program at the Mayo Clinic for 10 years. He joined Florida Eye Specialists in 2012. His practice's nonprofit arm, Florida Eye Cares, provides eye surgeries and glasses to local residents in need.
LEXINGTON, KY
Action News Jax

New timeline to clear remaining Berkman II rubble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The eyesore along Jacksonville’s riverfront may be down for good, but cleanup of the Berkman Plaza II is weeks behind schedule. When the building was imploded on March 6, city officials said the debris would be cleared within 90 days. Action News Jax then reported...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

San Marco Village apartments sold for $20 million

The San Marco Village apartments at 2165 Dunsford Terrace sold June 21 for $20 million. Aventura-based 2166 SMV Holdings LLC bought the property from Sarasota-based San Marco Jacksonville LLC. Four investors — two from Florida, one from Illinois and one from Texas — formed the LLC in April that acquired...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy