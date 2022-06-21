ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana attorney general blasts transgender bathrooms: Common sense is hard for the 'America-haters' to fathom

By Hannah Grossman
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita blasted a preliminary injunction against a Morgan County school district Tuesday that compelled it on the basis of nondiscrimination to allow a transgender student to use the bathroom that fits their gender identity. The attorney general filed an amicus brief Tuesday, which is a...

Comments / 23

David Nail
2d ago

I don't always agree with our AG but he is correct on this point.. Chances are that district judge is gay because the language of title ix is clear it says biological sex. The is no other explanation for such a arbitrary judgment from that judge other than trying to further the cause of gays an transgenders. US judges are supposed to be intelligent and above personal decisions which obviously she wasn't.

12
FFEJ
2d ago

I walked into a hospital 🏥 one day, walked into the restroom 🚺 and didn't see any urinals. I thought 🤔 why? then I went to open the door and look and low and behold I was in the women's bathroom. luckily no-one seen me. 😬

6
Salty Mouth
2d ago

If you stand to pee then go in the boys room. If you sit to pee then go in the girls room.

7
#Transgender People#Gender Dysphoria#Common Sense#Racism#Hoosiers
