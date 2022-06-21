Indiana attorney general blasts transgender bathrooms: Common sense is hard for the 'America-haters' to fathom
By Hannah Grossman
Fox News
2 days ago
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita blasted a preliminary injunction against a Morgan County school district Tuesday that compelled it on the basis of nondiscrimination to allow a transgender student to use the bathroom that fits their gender identity. The attorney general filed an amicus brief Tuesday, which is a...
