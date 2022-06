For multiple decades, Tom Cruise has been associated with blockbuster movies, but his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, has just become the highest-grossing movie in his entire career. The record was previously held by 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which sits at $791.1 million worldwide, with Maverick having now earned $806.4 million as it heads into the weekend. With the film having only been out in theaters for three weeks and with July 4th right around the corner, it seems like the film earning $1 billion is just a matter of time, proving just how excited fans were to see the sequel.

