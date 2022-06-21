ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary. In north central Kansas, Clay. In northeast Kansas, Riley. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Junction City, Ogden, Wakefield, Milford and Milford Lake.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Republic; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following counties, Clay, Cloud, Republic and Washington. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Concordia, Clyde, Clifton, Courtland, Morganville, Norway, Palmer, Agenda and Vining.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Chase, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellis, Ellsworth, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Chase; Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ellis; Ellsworth; Geary; Gove; Graham; Harvey; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Mitchell; Morris; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Reno; Republic; Rice; Riley; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Saline; Sheridan; Smith; Stafford; Trego SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 405 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CHASE CLAY CLOUD DICKINSON ELLIS ELLSWORTH GEARY GOVE GRAHAM HARVEY JEWELL LANE LINCOLN MARION MCPHERSON MITCHELL MORRIS NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS RENO REPUBLIC RICE RILEY ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SALINE SHERIDAN SMITH STAFFORD TREGO
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning have expired

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
County
Nemaha County, KS
County
Jackson County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT

Relief from the heat is on the way as a cold front moves through this afternoon

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8p.m. for Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Today will be rather hot and humid, again. Highs should make it into the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest with gusts around 25 mph this afternoon. Most of the day will be sunny, but changes start moving in by this evening.
SHAWNEE, KS
JC Post

Storm zaps the power for Evergy customers

--- More than 1,300 customers ( sites ) were left without electricity in Junction City late Thursday morning after a thunderstorm rolled through the community. Evergy estimated that service would be restored about 12:15 p.m. The area impacted by the outages ranged from West 4th Street on the north end...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Kansas Southeastern#Cdt#Mph
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
KSNT News

Brown Co deputy involved in short chase

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Brown County car chase led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man. On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near Nighthawk east of Horton, a Brown County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding motorist, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was a 24-year-old Kansas […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSNT News

Flooded streets, downed power lines reported in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is dealing with severe flooding on Tuesday night. According to announcements made by the Riley County Police Department, many streets are becoming flooded, posing a health hazard to motorists. Roads near the Kansas State campus have been reportedly flooded in the area of North Manhattan Avenue and Bertrand […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 21-23

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photo are unavailable. Ubaldo Ramierez, Driving under the influence of drugs / alcohol, Failure to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

High speed chase on Highway 75

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed chase involving multiple passengers Tuesday morning that ended with the assistance of Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies on Highway 75. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies became suspicious of criminal activity after a vehicle...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Caution needed on Kansas roads during Harvest

KANSAS (KSNT) – It’s that time of year and drivers are being asked to take some caution as wheat harvest gets underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to be patient around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm vehicles. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

The heat is on in Topeka but it’s not stopping people from getting out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat is on and people are taking notice. Jaron Hickel is a jogger at Cedar Crest who decided to get out a little earlier in the day. “If I came out here at three I would probably not make it through the run that I’m doing,” said Hickel. “Exercise is kind of new for me, as far as the consistency of it, but right now I’m at a point where I don’t want to miss a day, yeah, running in the evenings or early in the morning is what works for me.”
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy