ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5 off to slow start in NYC

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JqbD_0gHsmY3G00

Slight delay greets families looking to get children under 5 vaccinated 02:12

NEW YORK -- City parents of children under 5 were told they could begin registering their kids for COVID vaccines at some point Tuesday, but CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported so far bookings and doses don't seem to be available.

Carmen Rapisarda has been eagerly waiting to get her 4-year-old grandson vaccinated, so she can feel safe taking him to Disneyland in two weeks.

"He has asthma. He's on a pump every day, and that worries me constantly. My daughter is worried constantly," Rapisarda said.

Last week, the FDA expanded emergency use authorization for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this youngest age group.

"There's nothing. I've called 311. I've called every pharmacy in the neighborhood -- CVS, Walgreens, everything, private pediatricians," Rapisardo said.

Duddridge also called a number of pediatricians' offices, hospitals, and pharmacies, but they said they're still waiting on doses.

However, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday afternoon the city has received a shipment of vaccines and will open up appointments for its vaccine hubs at around 9 p.m.

READ MORE : FDA recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for children under 5

The Pfizer vaccine is one-tenth the strength of the adult version and requires three doses. Moderna's vaccine has a higher concentration of mRNA vaccine, and would only require two shots.

"I think, good, protect the baby," one parent said.

"It's better off to be safe, especially for children," parent Enzo DiTommaso added.

Preliminary data shows Pfizer is more than 80 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection with no side effects, while data shows Moderna's vaccine is 51 percent effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years of age, and 37 percent effective in 2-to-5-year-olds.

Still, some parents aren't sold.

"They're too young to be going through that. Not me, myself, yeah, but I wouldn't give my daughter no vaccine," Starasia Kent said.

"Just how young they are ... I still think there's still a lot of unknowns with the vaccine," another parent said.

It's still unclear how much demand there will be for this youngest age group. Only 29 percent of children under 12 have been vaccinated since they became eligible for Pfizer's shot last November.

On Wednesday on Long Island, the first shots go into the little arms at 11 a.m. at Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Kids begin receiving COVID vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Some young children on Long Island got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.Their parents are all medical professionals, and, as CBS2's Thalia Perez reported, it happened while many parents remain skeptical about vaccinating their children.Four-year-old Kevin Lazarus received the vaccine in his left arm. His mom is a pediatrician and he was among a group of doctors' children at Cohen Children's Medical Center who received their first dose."I'm hoping that today since you see a number of doctors vaccinating their own kids, that is a testament of how much we believe it's...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS New York

NYC launches COVID vaccine sites for children under 5

NEW YORK -- COVID vaccines for children as young as six months old are now available across New York City. It comes after the CDC gave the Moderna and Pfizer shots the final approval over the weekend. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with parents Wednesday to see their reactions. Two-year-old Cara Bookman was one of the city's first little ones to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Westbrook caught up with her and her dad, Max, as soon as the Times Square vaccination site opened exclusively for children younger than five years old."We feel like the world has left us behind -- parents of children who are under five -- and being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor not enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

New York City officials have not enforced the city's vaccine mandate for private businesses, a major change that appears to be due to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. While the city maintained a strict approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams's administration has not emphasized this particular mandate and has reportedly not fined anyone since he took over in January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
fox5ny.com

MTA to make NYC subway 95% accessible by 2055

NEW YORK - On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA and accessibility advocates had reached a settlement agreement that means that the MTA is vowing that it will make subways 95% accessible to people with disabilities by 2055. "No New Yorker should have to worry about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Asthma#Bab
CBS New York

Mayor Adams calls to expand pedestrian space on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a proposal to make New York City streets safer for pedestrians days after a horrific sidewalk crash.The plan calls to expand pedestrian space and calm traffic on Broadway between West 25th and 32nd streets. That's where, on Monday, a taxi driver slammed into three pedestrians, leaving them seriously injured.In the wake of that crash, demonstrators gathered Thursday for a rally, calling on the mayor to make a larger stretch of Broadway completely car-free."We can imagine it away from the space that is mostly for vehicles, to go from one side of the island to another and really see what we can do to make it more pedestrian friendly, make it safer for bicyclists," protester Samir Lavingia said.The mayor says by the end of June, Broadway from 27th to 29th streets will be open to pedestrians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Disneyland
CBS New York

United Airlines cuts flights at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- United Airlines says it's cutting flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.Citing air traffic congestion, the airline says it will cut 12% of its daily domestic flights from its busy Newark hub.United says it has the staffing to support its schedule and plans to "revert to a full schedule from Newark as soon as possible."It's the latest among several U.S. carriers trimming their summer schedules. Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have all reduced flights.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Bronx e-scooter pilot program expanding

NEW YORK - An e-scooter pilot program in the Bronx is expanding. Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is set to announce the second phase of the program Wednesday, which will double its footprint in the eastern Bronx. Program operators Bird, Lime and Veo are also working to double the scooter fleet size from 3,000 to 6,000. 
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

New York City approves biggest rent hikes in a DECADE: Panel says landlords can charge extra 5% for around one million rent-regulated apartments despite tenants already crippled by cost of living crisis

New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rent increase approved for regulated apartments in NYC after vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation hitting New Yorkers hard, the Rent Guidelines Board approved a rent increase for regulated units. Rent will go up 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units. The hike was approved in a 5-4 vote. Around 1 million apartments will be impacted. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge rules Newark's blocking of NYC SOTA program unconstitutional

NEWARK, N.J. -- There is a new development tonight in CBS2's ongoing investigation of a controversial city program that relocates homeless families.For years, we uncovered residents being placed in dilapidated homes in New Jersey. One municipality sued the city to stop it from happening, and, as Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, that New Jersey city is now being dealt a curveball.In 2019, we introduced you to single mom Shakira Jones, who was placed by New York City's Department of Homeless Services -- or DHS -- in uninhabitable Newark homes twice."My heat would go out. I was in here for days with...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYC will offer virtual, hybrid high school programs: Here’s how to apply

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering high school students citywide a new way of learning — through hybrid and virtual schooling pathways. Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday the new Department of Education (DOE) high school program called “A School Without Walls Program,” which gives students the independence of remote learning, while grounding their education in an array of individualized, interdisciplinary, project-based learning and internship opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Why are rent stabilized tenants getting rent hikes?

Roughly 2 million New York City tenants could see their rents increase as soon as October, and while the vote approving those increases didn’t come as a total surprise, housing advocates said it packs a wallop for those rent stabilized tenants now facing the largest rent increase since Michael Bloomberg’s administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor again blames school board as residents see $600 spike in quarterly tax bill

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is once again taking aim at the Board of Education after property tax bills with stunning increases have arrived in residents’ mailboxes. In a lengthy Facebook post, Fulop blamed the school board for massive increases ($2,600 for the average homeowner) in the school tax levy over the past two years while defending his recently proposed $695 million municipal budget.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy