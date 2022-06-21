ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Selma High School releases 2022 football schedule

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelma High School has released the schedule for its 2022 football season. Aug. 19 at Beauregard (away)...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Zickeyous Byrd selected for superintendent of Selma City Schools

The Selma City School Board has selected Dr. Zickeyous Byrd as their new Superintendent. Byrd serves as Superintendent of Education for Barbour County Schools. He replaces outgoing Superintendent Avis Williams, who will be leaving for New Orleans. Byrd was selected by board members Phyllis Houser, Tanya Miles, and Johnny Moss....
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southside, AL
Selma, AL
Education
City
Greenville, AL
City
Selma, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Marbury, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
Selma, AL
Sports
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, June 23, 2022

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary C Morrow Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated September 22, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on October 11, 1999, in Book 1182, Page 274, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 1254, Page 479 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1372, Page 536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

City kicks up efforts to raze dilapidated houses

When a house is no longer a home, it doesn’t take long before it becomes a public liability. After years of doing nothing about dilapidated homes across Selma, the city has made big strides in the last year toward cleaning up what is considered not only an eyesore but also a crime haven.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Suspect charged with murder of Selma woman at manufacturing plant

A woman suspected in the murder of another woman from Selma has been charged with capital murder that took place on early Thursday morning at a manufacturing plant in Dallas County. According to Alabama News Network, authorities confirmed that the victim's name was Kadeejia Lee, 28. The suspect was identified...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Vivian Strong

Vivian Strong, age 74, of Selma, passed away June 12. Funeral Service were held June 18, at 11a.m. at Selma Community Bible Church, 2580 AL-14, Selma. Interment was at Sandridge Baptist Cemetery, River Road, Selma.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside High School#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Selma High School#Park Crossing
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: De’ire Rena Shelton

Baby Girl De’Zire Rena Shelton, of Selma, passed away June 7. Graveside services were held on June 18 at 1 p.m. from John The Baptist Church yard Cemetery in Orrville.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Election runoff results from Dallas County

The primary election runoffs were held yesterday for the positions of U.S. Senate, governor and the District 23 senate seat. Malika Sanders Fortier from Selma lost to Yolanda Flowers in the Democratic bid for governor. Robert Stewart won the Democratic nomination for State Senate District 23 and Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Oscar James

Oscar James, age 65, of Selma, passed away June 10. Miller Funeral Service said services are incomplete at this time.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: William Rockhill

William Rockhill, age 56, of Selma, passed away June 12 at his residence. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Joey Kevin Williams

Joey Kevin Williams, age 50, of Jones, passed away on June 8. Graveside services were June 11 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Shane D. Ogle officiating.
JONES, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Marshall

Shirley Ann Marshall, age 59, of Jones, passed away June 7. Graveside service were June 11 at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, Selma.
JONES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy