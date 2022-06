An airplane caught fire at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in several minor injuries. Per a report from the Associated Press, the MD-82 plane in question was being used for a Red Air flight arriving in Florida from Santo Domingo at the time of the incident. In an initial statement shared to social media Tuesday evening, airport officials said the landing gear “in the nose of the plane” had collapsed, causing the fire.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO