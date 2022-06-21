NCT DREAM, LOONA & More Added to KCON 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article.

KCON is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, and entertainment company CJ ENM announced on Tuesday (June 21) its second round of performers for the Los Angeles event.

NCT DREAM, LOONA, TO1, ATEEZ, INI, JO1, Kep1er and LIGHTSUM have been added to the star-studded lineup, joining previously announced performers CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ and WJSN.

The return of KCON LA comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the 10th anniversary of the event’s 2012 inception in Irvine, Calif. Past acts of the decade-long run include BTS, Girls Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY, NCT 127 and many more.

This year’s iteration will take place from August 19th through 21st at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. The hybrid event will mix the offline and digital, featuring special programs for everyone to immerse into K-culture.

“With the return of KCON, fans will once again be able to interact with their favorite artists and influencers, as well as the rest of the K-pop fan community,” said Don Kim, director of live entertainment business at CJ ENM, previously said in a press statement. “The team here is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to create an event worthy of celebrating a decade of unforgettable KCON moments. K-pop has evolved so much since our first KCON in 2012 and CJ ENM is proud to have been part of the rise and the journey.”

Fans looking for more details about KCON and tickets in the coming weeks can visit kconusa.com.