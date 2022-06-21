ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Big Freedia, Which Past Collaborator Should Beyoncé Reunite With? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Beyoncé graced the world with her new single “ Break My Soul ” on Monday, but the first voice fans heard on the track wasn’t Queen Bey’s; rather, it was the unmistakable rasp of Big Freedia .

The house-influenced introduction to Renaissance samples the bounce music pioneer’s 2014 track “Explode” (as well as the synth line of Robin S.’s 1993 gold standard “Show Me Love”), and the collab was obviously a natural fit to the Beyhive — particularly considering Bey had previously teamed with Freedia six years earlier on Lemonade lead-off “Formation.”

Now that the icon has circled back to Big Freedia for an assist, we’re wondering: Which of Beyoncé’s other past collaborators should she re-enlist on a future track?

Beyoncé’s solo career launched with a number of high-profile collaborations back in 2003, with guest features from future husband Jay-Z (“Crazy in Love”) and Sean Paul (“Baby Boy”) helping the Destiny’s Child frontwoman score back-to-back No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 .

In the intervening years, she’s collected numerous other top 40 hits by working with everyone from Shakira (“Beautiful Liar”) and Lady Gaga (“Telephone”) to J Balvin (“Mi Gente” with Willy William ) and Justin Timberlake (“Until the End of Time”), and racked up more chart-toppers with Ed Sheeran (the duet version of “Perfect”) and Megan Thee Stallion (the Grammy-winning “Savage Remix”).

So which artist would you like to see Bey double back to? Should she re-create the magic she found with Nicki Minaj on “Feelin’ Myself” and the “Flawless” remix? Is it (finally!) time for her to reunite with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on one of her own tracks to complete the hat trick started by 2013’s “You’ve Changed” and 2014’s “Say Yes”?

While you blast “Break My Soul” for the umpteenth time, vote in Billboard ‘s latest poll below.

