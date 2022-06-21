ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Key Witness in Nipsey Hussle Killing Is Pressed Over Errors

By Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

An attorney for the man on trial for killing rapper Nipsey Hussle pressed the woman who says she served as the unwitting getaway driver over errors in the testimony she gave for the prosecution, asking Tuesday whether she was lying or merely mistaken.

Bryannita Nicholson testified Monday that she had no idea her friend Eric Holder knew Hussle when they happened upon the hip-hop star outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019, and had no idea Holder had gone back to shoot Hussle while she waited in her car in a nearby alley before driving him away.

Holder has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder because of two bystanders who were hit by gunfire.

Holder’s attorney, Deputy District Attorney Aaron Jansen, has not denied that his client was the shooter, but has suggested there was no pre-mediation as the first-degree charge requires. He has said voluntary manslaughter was more fitting.

In his cross-examination of Nicholson on Tuesday, Jansen dwelt on errors and discrepancies in Nicholson’s testimony based on video recovered from the crime scene and her statements to authorities and grand jurors in 2019.

Video shown in court contradicted Nicholson’s testimony that Holder had gotten out of her car and hurried over to Hussle immediately as they pulled into the parking lot. It instead shows Holder calmly walking into a neighboring burger place, and only minutes later making his way across the parking lot to Hussle.

“That was inaccurate, right?” Jansen asked.

“I saw that in the video,” Nicholson replied.

“But you weren’t lying, you just made a mistake?” Jansen said, a line he used several times.

“I was parking at the time, so I really didn’t know,” she answered, “I kind of just thought that he went over there to him first, because I was talking about going over to him to get a picture.”

Surveillance video also showed that a truck that Holder put a bag of chili fries on when he returned to the shopping center was white, not red as Nicholson testified previously.

“You weren’t lying about it being a red or burgundy truck were you?” Jansen said. “You just made a mistake.”

His questioning remained polite, and Nicholson remained unrattled, saying such errors were inevitable in a trial — delayed by the pandemic and other factors — that took so long to arrive.

“Well it had been three years ago, so I guess I got the colors mixed up,” Nicholson said. “I wasn’t lying.”

Jansen was unable to undermine the central elements of Nicholson’s account, but did all he could to poke holes in the reliability of the memory of a key prosecution witness.

Jansen often brought up Nicholson’s immunity deal, which protects her from any crimes related to the shooting except for perjury.

“You’re still in compliance with your agreement then?” he asked after getting Nicholson to point out errors. She answered “yes” each time.

The prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, had sought to head off the defense line of questioning by showing Nicholson the videos during his questioning and getting her to acknowledge the errors.

The defense also pointed out discrepancies in Nicholson’s trial testimony and her 2019 grand jury testimony about the conversation she overheard between Holder and Hussle about “snitching.”

Asked in court if Hussle told Holder he needed to “chill,” she said “no.”

Jansen read from the grand jury transcript, in which Nicholson testified, “Nipsey was just like, like, ‘chill’ like ‘no, no,’ like that to Eric.”

Jansen got Nicholson to acknowledge that she was only close enough to hear the men talk for less than a minute and was not really paying attention as she stood waiting to take a picture with Hussle, of whom she was a big fan.

She also acknowledged that she had never seen any signs of violence in Holder, though he did say he “ought to slap” her when he returned to the car after the shooting and told her to drive.

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two whose legal name was Ermias Ashgedom, had just been nominated for a a Grammy for his major-label-debut album after years of underground acclaim when he was killed.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Begins With Chilling Details of Killing

2:50 PM PT -- Nip's legal team just called a witness, a man who goes by the name Cowboy. Cowboy testified he heard the verbal exchange between Holder and Nipsey just minutes before the shooting. He says Nip told Holder, "You know there’s some paperwork floating around. I haven’t read it, but you need to take care of it.” Which usually means police documents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mycolumbuspower.com

Everything We Know About The Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial

Aspiring rapper Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was charged with murder on April 2, 2019, after he allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle and injured two other men in front of Hussle’s popular clothing store in Los Angeles. Holder was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

 A judge issued a warrant Thursday for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear to testify at the trial of the man charged in the slaying, and in his absence a police detective testified on the reluctance of witnesses that has marked the case.Evan "Rimpau" MacKenzie, a close friend of Hussle's who was a pallbearer at his funeral and was standing next to him when he was shot, has repeatedly ignored subpoenas ordering him to appear and testify for the prosecution, resulting in Judge H. Clay Jacke II issuing the bench warrant with $500,000 bail."Mr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Meghan Trainor
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Dua Lipa Sued (Again) for Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself to Instagram

Robert Barbera accuses the singer of copyright infringement, marking the second time she's been sued for the same offense in less than a year. Dua Lipa is being sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram for the second time in a year, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California. This time, a New York-based photographer named Robert Barbera is claiming the singer committed copyright infringement after posting photos he took of her in July 2018 to the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Holder
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy