Man dies in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 near West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, CHP says

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving five vehicles that slowed traffic for several hours on Interstate 80 near West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

A 79-year-old Rocklin man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento office. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of West El Camino Avenue in the Willowcreek area.

McTaggart said officers were still trying to determine the cause of the crash, and it was unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Caltrans announced in social media posts that eastbound traffic was slowing on I-80 as authorities worked at the scene of the crash that was blocking some of the lanes. About 3:20 p.m., Caltrans said all eastbound lanes were open.