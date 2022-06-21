ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man dies in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 near West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, CHP says

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving five vehicles that slowed traffic for several hours on Interstate 80 near West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

A 79-year-old Rocklin man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento office. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of West El Camino Avenue in the Willowcreek area.

McTaggart said officers were still trying to determine the cause of the crash, and it was unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Caltrans announced in social media posts that eastbound traffic was slowing on I-80 as authorities worked at the scene of the crash that was blocking some of the lanes. About 3:20 p.m., Caltrans said all eastbound lanes were open.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rocklin, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Cars
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Cars
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Camino, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#I 80#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Caltrans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

12K+
Followers
762
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy