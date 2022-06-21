Thunderstorms, Elevated Fire Danger in Forecast

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The National Weather Service warned Tuesday of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Los Angeles County starting after midnight Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

On its Twitter page, the weather service warned of an elevated fire danger "through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity."

The agency noted "a risk of dry lightning" and cautioned that "any new fire start will grow quickly!"

The forecast called for clear skies through Tuesday evening, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s overnight, with winds topping out around 35 mph in some areas.

With monsoonal moisture flowing into Southern California from Santa Barbara County, the storms will be most prevalent over the mountains and deserts on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a drier southwest flow will develop on Thursday, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, followed by drier and warming conditions Friday and Saturday.

The weather service advised that people take precautions during thunderstorm activity -- saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors!!"

The agency also advised hikers to get below the tree lines during lightning activity.