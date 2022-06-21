ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Thunderstorms, Elevated Fire Danger in Forecast

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARGU9_0gHsmDlF00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The National Weather Service warned Tuesday of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Los Angeles County starting after midnight Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

On its Twitter page, the weather service warned of an elevated fire danger "through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity."

The agency noted "a risk of dry lightning" and cautioned that  "any new fire start will grow quickly!"

The forecast called for clear skies through Tuesday evening, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s overnight, with winds topping out around 35 mph in some areas.

With monsoonal moisture flowing into Southern California from Santa Barbara County, the storms will be most prevalent over the mountains and deserts on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a drier southwest flow will develop on Thursday, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, followed by drier and warming conditions Friday and Saturday.

The weather service advised that people take precautions during thunderstorm activity -- saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors!!"

The agency also advised hikers to get below the tree lines during lightning activity.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
WEHOville.com

Thunderstorms loom over L.A. County tonight

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Los Angeles County starting after midnight Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. On its Twitter page, the weather service warned of an elevated fire danger “through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity.”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thunderstorms, lightning impact people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

It was a cold and wet day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for many leaving the venue. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, leading to thunderstorms and lightning. The National Weather Service reported lightning strikes and thunderstorms Wednesday morning over Mount Wilson, with the system moving northwest covering Monrovia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte. A woman was struck and killed with her two dogs by lightening in Pico Rivera Wednesday. "There have been numerous lightning strikes," according to the NWS. "This pattern will largely stay in place...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Clear Skies
KESQ

Thunderstorms rumble across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thunderstorms flashed and banged across Southern California on Wednesday as a low-pressure system off the coast pulled monsoonal moisture northward into the region. The storms hurled lightning bolts and unleashed brief downpours in a display of weather not typical of June. Southern California Edison reported...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Where a Rare Summer Storm Set Rainfall Records

It wasn't much, but Wednesday's rainfall set records in parts of Los Angeles County. The rare early summer storms did not have a high bar to meet in a region where rain during the summer is highly unusual. Here are some of the rainfall records set Wednesday. Long Beach Airport:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There Were How Many Lightning Strikes in Southern California?

A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Sparked By Lightning Strike North Of Castaic

A brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Thursday north of Castaic as a result of a possible lightning strike. The brush fire, dubbed the Smokey Fire, was first reported around 1:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Three Points Road in Pine Canyon, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com

Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
KESQ News Channel 3

How to prepare in the event of a power outage￼￼

Southern California Edison officials said the company doesn’t anticipate any rolling blackouts this summer, but as Riverside County's Emergency Management Department says you should still be prepared just in case your power does goes out. That means turn your A/C off, fans should be turning counterclockwise so the air travels down, and try to not use large appliances The post How to prepare in the event of a power outage￼￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy