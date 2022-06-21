ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady shares heartfelt tribute in response to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3KAG_0gHslB2000

One of the NFL’s best buddy comedies is breaking up.

Well, on the field, at least.

While Tom Brady is coming back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it looks like his longtime partner in crime won’t be joining him, as Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday.

Gronk already retired once before, but Brady lured him out of his year-long absence to reunite with him in Tampa Bay. The longtime friends and teammates made an immediate impact, helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl in their first season with the team.

After Gronk made it official Tuesday, Brady shared his own heartfelt tribute on Instagram:

It’s always possible that Brady could convince Gronkowski to come out of retirement again at some point this season, but for now, this looks like goodbye.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Reaction To Rob Gronkowski News

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Had Notable Omission In His Announcement

For the second time this year, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout who previously starred for the New England Patriots left the AFC East team out of his retirement announcement. First, it was Tom Brady back in February. Then, it was Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday. In Gronk's lengthy retirement statement, he failed to mention the Patriots franchise or head coach Bill Belichick.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Theory On Rob Gronkowski's Retirement

When Rob Gronkowski announced retirement No. 2 on Tuesday, many NFL fans were understandably skeptical. After stepping away from football and pursuing a brief career with the WWE in 2020, the All-Pro tight end quickly changed his tune when Tom Brady called from his waterfront Tampa estate. Given that Gronk's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Death Threat News

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked who had a stronger arm, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa. Hill wasted no time admitted the answer is Mahomes, but also insisted that Tagovailoa is the more accurate quarterback. According to Hill, that comment was enough to earn death threats from fans.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy